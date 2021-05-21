Fieldworker: PrEP Project (FTC) Wits RHI

A Fieldworker: PrEP Project (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Tshwane (Ga-Rankuwa & Soshanguve) – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

The Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) project requires the services of a fieldworker or interviewer that will be responsible for and contribute to the overall process and activities associated with data collection and data management (incl. data entry, transcription and maintaining data quality) of research studies undertaken within the Institute

Where appropriate, recruit study participants from the community/clinics, maintain retention of study participants, contribute towards ongoing monitoring and administration of the studies; participate in the process of raising awareness about the studies and creating a relationship between the RHI and the community

Location

Tshwane(Ga-Rankuwa & Soshanguve)

Key performance areas

Collect, manage and maintain quality data for research and operations purposes

Translation and transcription of qualitative data

Adhere to Good Clinical Practice Standards

Conduct data extraction from clinic registers, patient records, or other relevant data sources as per study requirements/SOPs to update study participant files

Promote studies and recruit participants by conducting presentations and distributing brochures at the Clinics (in consultation with clinic health promoters)

Address potential participants in accordance with recruitment targets and participant recruitment standard operating procedures (SOP)

Obtain verbal/written consent before conducting screening, enrolment, and baseline and follow up interviews

Conduct screening interviews with the consenting participants to determine eligibility for the study

Interview patients as needed for collection of demographics, baseline and follow-up data (through questionnaires, IDIs, etc.)

Use of appropriate monitoring and study logs/tools

Address relevant concerns and misconceptions about the study

Receive queries from participants and address or refer queries accordingly

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12 and relevant post-secondary qualification

Fluent in English and other local languages

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Certification in good clinical practice (GCP) or NIH certification in the last 3 years

Empathetic with good communication and interpersonal skills

Computer literate with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Be tactful, respectful and maintain confidentiality

Able to work across different projects, while maintaining independence and work as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 1-year working experience incl. proficiency in data collection techniques i.e. conducting interviews using structured and qualitative tools, data extraction, translation and transcription, and adherence to Good Clinical Practice standards

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 25 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

