Finance Manager at Seesa Pty Ltd

A new vacancy exists for a National Financial Manager in the Finance Department in Pretoria.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Applicants must be in possession of a CA (SA) qualification with audit background;
- Risk Management skills as well as internal control experience and assessing the effectiveness thereof;
- Technically up to date with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), specifically relating to business combinations and consolidations;
- Good IFRS and auditing standard knowledge; and
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills and experience.
BENEFICIAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Applicants must have 5 years post article experience within a group structured environment;
- Prior Financial Manager experience in a similar role including financial consolidation, as well as group and management reporting experience; and
- CA (SA) with audit background and big 4 articles.
BEHAVIORAL COMPETENCIES:
- Independent, strong self-starter;
- Capable of navigating ambiguity;
- Reliable with integrity;
- Ability to deal with a variety of personalities (good interpersonal skills) as the culture and environment of the company varies from business unit to business unit;
- Ambitious and wanting to grow with the group;
- Ability to handle and deal with change within an environment that will be restructured; and
- Ability to implement changes and new processes.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Oversee accounting and payroll staff;
- Stay updated on the latest accounting and audit standards; and
- Any other tasks which relate to SEESA’s services and the specific post.
- REPORTING:
- Responsible for the Group Financial and Management Reporting;
- Oversee and co-ordinate the Group Financial and Management Reporting process across subsidiaries;
- Reviewing subsidiary management accounts and liaising with management to understand and resolve queries;
- Ensuring the accuracy of the financial information maintained in the group management reporting systems; and
- Maintain and update group support functions management reporting processes and systems.
- CONSOLIDATIONS:
- Ensuring consistency and accuracy of financial information between management reporting and financial reporting;
- Preparing consolidated financial information for monthly, quarterly, interim and annual results, as well as budgets and the forecasting process;
- Support development and update of inter-company policies and processes which impact on consolidations;
- Preparation of group consolidated annual financial statements in line with IFRS requirements;
- Ensure compliance with all statutory and IFRS requirements – this will entail monitoring developments in accounting standards and other regulations impacting financial reporting, as well as assessing implications for the subsidiary;
- Support the business with technical accounting issues and ensuring that the company’s accounting policies are up to date, compliant and correctly applied; and
- Various responsibilities, involvement and assistance in the accounting impact of mergers and acquisitions, business combinations and restructuring as part of the group financial consolidation processes.
- TAX FUNCTION:
- Take responsibility for the group tax monitoring function including implementation and maintenance of tax status reporting within the group;
- Monitoring that required tax submissions are prepared, reviewed and submitted throughout the group; and
- Maintenance of the group SARS e-Filing profile.
- EXTERNAL AUDIT PROCESS:
- Various responsibilities, involvement and assistance in the external audit process including assistance to businesses within the group as and when required; and
- Managing the efficient audit of the group.
An annual cost to company of R [Phone Number Removed]; is offered to the successful applicant – depending on experience.
All applications must be sent via e-mail to [Email Address Removed] for attention Jeanny Bezuidenhoudt before or on close of business Friday 11 June 2021.
Please note that the Subject Line must state: PRETORIA Financial Manager.
SEESA reserves the right to shortlist candidates.
SEESA reserves the right not to fill the advertised post should a suitable candidate not be found.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants