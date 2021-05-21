Finance Manager at Seesa Pty Ltd

A new vacancy exists for a National Financial Manager in the Finance Department in Pretoria.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must be in possession of a CA (SA) qualification with audit background;

Risk Management skills as well as internal control experience and assessing the effectiveness thereof;

Technically up to date with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), specifically relating to business combinations and consolidations;

Good IFRS and auditing standard knowledge; and

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills and experience.

BENEFICIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must have 5 years post article experience within a group structured environment;

Prior Financial Manager experience in a similar role including financial consolidation, as well as group and management reporting experience; and

CA (SA) with audit background and big 4 articles.

BEHAVIORAL COMPETENCIES:

Independent, strong self-starter;

Capable of navigating ambiguity;

Reliable with integrity;

Ability to deal with a variety of personalities (good interpersonal skills) as the culture and environment of the company varies from business unit to business unit;

Ambitious and wanting to grow with the group;

Ability to handle and deal with change within an environment that will be restructured; and

Ability to implement changes and new processes.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversee accounting and payroll staff;

Stay updated on the latest accounting and audit standards; and

Any other tasks which relate to SEESA’s services and the specific post.

REPORTING:

Responsible for the Group Financial and Management Reporting;

Oversee and co-ordinate the Group Financial and Management Reporting process across subsidiaries;

Reviewing subsidiary management accounts and liaising with management to understand and resolve queries;

Ensuring the accuracy of the financial information maintained in the group management reporting systems; and

Maintain and update group support functions management reporting processes and systems.

CONSOLIDATIONS:

Ensuring consistency and accuracy of financial information between management reporting and financial reporting;

Preparing consolidated financial information for monthly, quarterly, interim and annual results, as well as budgets and the forecasting process;

Support development and update of inter-company policies and processes which impact on consolidations;

Preparation of group consolidated annual financial statements in line with IFRS requirements;

Ensure compliance with all statutory and IFRS requirements – this will entail monitoring developments in accounting standards and other regulations impacting financial reporting, as well as assessing implications for the subsidiary;

Support the business with technical accounting issues and ensuring that the company’s accounting policies are up to date, compliant and correctly applied; and

Various responsibilities, involvement and assistance in the accounting impact of mergers and acquisitions, business combinations and restructuring as part of the group financial consolidation processes.

TAX FUNCTION:

Take responsibility for the group tax monitoring function including implementation and maintenance of tax status reporting within the group;

Monitoring that required tax submissions are prepared, reviewed and submitted throughout the group; and

Maintenance of the group SARS e-Filing profile.

EXTERNAL AUDIT PROCESS:

Various responsibilities, involvement and assistance in the external audit process including assistance to businesses within the group as and when required; and

Managing the efficient audit of the group.

An annual cost to company of R [Phone Number Removed]; is offered to the successful applicant – depending on experience.

All applications must be sent via e-mail to [Email Address Removed] for attention Jeanny Bezuidenhoudt before or on close of business Friday 11 June 2021.

Please note that the Subject Line must state: PRETORIA Financial Manager.

SEESA reserves the right to shortlist candidates.

SEESA reserves the right not to fill the advertised post should a suitable candidate not be found.

