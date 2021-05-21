Financial Accountant

Processing intercompany transactions

Bank recons

Fixed asset register

Trial Balance recons

Statutory returns

Monthly reporting to Audit Committee

Full accounting function on Agris system

Must have served SAIPA/ SAICA articles

Must be fluent in Afrikaans and English

Requirements:

BComm Financial Accounting or similar

Member of SAIPA or SAICA or degree and 3 years articles

If you don’t hear back from me within 7 days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Degree

Min 3 years exp

Afrikaans

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

South African Institute of Professional Accountant

About The Employer:

Well established group of companies in the agricultural industry

