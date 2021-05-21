Financial Accountant

May 21, 2021

  • Processing intercompany transactions
  • Bank recons
  • Fixed asset register
  • Trial Balance recons
  • Statutory returns
  • Monthly reporting to Audit Committee
  • Full accounting function on Agris system

Must have served SAIPA/ SAICA articles

Must be fluent in Afrikaans and English

Requirements:

  • BComm Financial Accounting or similar
  • Member of SAIPA or SAICA or degree and 3 years articles

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • Degree
  • Min 3 years exp
  • Afrikaans

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
  • South African Institute of Professional Accountant

About The Employer:

Well established group of companies in the agricultural industry

