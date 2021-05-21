Financial Accountant

- Processing intercompany transactions
- Bank recons
- Fixed asset register
- Trial Balance recons
- Statutory returns
- Monthly reporting to Audit Committee
- Full accounting function on Agris system
Must have served SAIPA/ SAICA articles
Must be fluent in Afrikaans and English
Requirements:
- BComm Financial Accounting or similar
- Member of SAIPA or SAICA or degree and 3 years articles
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Degree
- Min 3 years exp
- Afrikaans
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
- South African Institute of Professional Accountant
About The Employer:
Well established group of companies in the agricultural industry