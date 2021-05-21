Financial Controller (Brits) at Private

Requirements:

Matric + relevant formal qualification in accounting;

Minimum of 3years experience in preparation of accounting records up to trial balance level;

Solid experience in processing of salary journals, processing of cash books, reconciliation of creditors and balancing of control accounts;

Must be able to work under pressure/with high volumes;

SAIPA articles would be a definite advantage;

Bookkeeping experience;

Access to internet to be able to work remotely with own transport essential;

Must be based in Brits or vicinity or wiling to travel every day.

If you meet the above requirements and have experience in Hospitality accounting, please don’t hesitate to send an detailed, updated copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

Accounting up to trial balance

articles

journals

cash books

reconciliation

Bookkeeping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Reputable and stable international company in the hospitality industry is looking for a skilled and suitably qualified Financial Controller to join their highly motivated team based at a resort in Brits.

