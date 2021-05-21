Financial Support Controller (CA for 12 month contract) at Headhunters

Our well known pharmaceutical manufacturing company is looking to employ a CA / CIMA qualified Financial Support Controller on a 12 month contract.

PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE ONLY ABLE TO CONSIDER THOSE WHO ARE IN THE PE AREA ALREADY.

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB

Provide coordination of company financial planning and budget management functions.

Key responsibilities and tasks:

Act as a business partner to various departments/stakeholders Preparation and distribution of monthly management reports Preparation and analysis of monthly management results Review of existing & implementation of new Finance and Controlling SOPs Standard costing and variance analysis Ensure monthly reporting are submitted to relevant stakeholders as per deadlines Ensure the budget/forecast processes in terms of updating corporate schedules and systems are performed timeously Analysis of overheads Analysis of product profitability and forecasting Assist with the financial year end and financial audits Assist with year-end closing procedures and updating of costs and inventory valuations Preparation and controlling of the annual budget and quarterly forecast processes Review of creditors reconciliations Accounting for the fixed assets on a monthly basis Updating of regional and corporate financial systems Other ad-hoc reporting and analysis

Education: Formal Qualifications

Level of Education:

CA/ CIMA qualified

Skills & Experience:

3 6 years in Controlling at a large corporate

Highly proficient in Excel/ ERP systems

Pharmaceutical industry experience

Competencies:

1. Business Competency:

The ability to recognize opportunities for new services and products and to act accordingly, taking measured risks into account.

Customer orientation

Ability to meet deadlines & attention to detail

Goal & result orientation

Problem solving

Continuous improvement

Assertiveness

2. Strategic Competency:

Transforms the Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA vision and strategy into specific business plans, concepts and priorities based on broad strategic knowledge and business understanding of our core competences

Cross Departmental thinking approach

Management of Complexity

3. Leadership Competency:

Planning & Organizing

Communication and negotiation

Teamwork

4. Professional Competency:

Expert Know-how

Adaptability/Flexibility

Change fit

5. Social and Intercultural Competency:

Authentic (Integrity)

Trustworthy, reliable & respected

Quality & Safety

