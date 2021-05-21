Financial Support Controller (CA for 12 month contract) at Headhunters

Our well known pharmaceutical manufacturing company is looking to employ a CA / CIMA qualified Financial Support Controller on a 12 month contract.
PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE ONLY ABLE TO CONSIDER THOSE WHO ARE IN THE PE AREA ALREADY.
MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB
Provide coordination of company financial planning and budget management functions.
Key responsibilities and tasks:
- Act as a business partner to various departments/stakeholders
- Preparation and distribution of monthly management reports
- Preparation and analysis of monthly management results
- Review of existing & implementation of new Finance and Controlling SOPs
- Standard costing and variance analysis
- Ensure monthly reporting are submitted to relevant stakeholders as per deadlines
- Ensure the budget/forecast processes in terms of updating corporate schedules and systems are performed timeously
- Analysis of overheads
- Analysis of product profitability and forecasting
- Assist with the financial year end and financial audits
- Assist with year-end closing procedures and updating of costs and inventory valuations
- Preparation and controlling of the annual budget and quarterly forecast processes
- Review of creditors reconciliations
- Accounting for the fixed assets on a monthly basis
- Updating of regional and corporate financial systems
- Other ad-hoc reporting and analysis
Education: Formal Qualifications
Level of Education:
CA/ CIMA qualified
Skills & Experience:
- 3 6 years in Controlling at a large corporate
- Highly proficient in Excel/ ERP systems
- Pharmaceutical industry experience
Competencies:
1. Business Competency:
The ability to recognize opportunities for new services and products and to act accordingly, taking measured risks into account.
Customer orientation
Ability to meet deadlines & attention to detail
Goal & result orientation
Problem solving
Continuous improvement
Assertiveness
2. Strategic Competency:
Transforms the Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA vision and strategy into specific business plans, concepts and priorities based on broad strategic knowledge and business understanding of our core competences
Cross Departmental thinking approach
Management of Complexity
3. Leadership Competency:
Planning & Organizing
Communication and negotiation
Teamwork
4. Professional Competency:
Expert Know-how
Adaptability/Flexibility
Change fit
5. Social and Intercultural Competency:
Authentic (Integrity)
Trustworthy, reliable & respected
Quality & Safety