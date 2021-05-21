FIRST LINE MANAGERS at Woolworths

MAIN PURPOSE
To manage and deliver defined operational processes within the agreed service levels, cost effectively through operational excellence.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Ensure the delivery of team goals through relevant scorecards as per the strategy using the INVOCOM methodology
- Providing input and executing the business unit’s 1 year operating plan, budget and scorecard with continuous improvement in mind
- Building, integrating and maintaining relationships with all stakeholders in line with SLA’s to achieve operational excellence e.g. Transport, Trunking, Cross-Docking and Equipment centre
- Manage and ensure end to end process compliance (e.g. receiving, picking, despatch, inventory etc.) against the documented process standards within area of responsibility
- Manage the use of all resources and ensure optimal operational and implementation planning of all variable assets to ensure operational excellence (e.g. FTE plan for staffing, scanners, technology equipment, pallet jacks, reach trucks, consumables, stationary etc.)
- Manage and adhere to company policies and procedures in line with corporate governance principles
- Ensure timeous delivery of accurate reporting and administration for transactional excellence
- Build, develop and entrench a high performance culture by providing leadership, feedback, guidance, support and coaching for staff
- Demonstrate effective leadership aligned to the Woolworths Values to ensure the delivery of the operational scorecard
- Contribute towards the delivery of the BU EE targets
- Ensure performance management and input into talent management, succession planning and reward & recognition (e.g. difference awards)
- Manage employee relations in line with sound people principles and strategy
- Ensure adherence to company policies, procedures and legislation (e.g. OHASA and SHE programme) in line with corporate governanceKnowledge & process understanding of logistics and related distribution processes
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Working knowledge of supply chain operations and impact on stakeholders
- PC literacy and is able to capture information and produce reports
- Ability to manage consumables and assets
- Understanding of process compliance
- Have an understanding of relevant legislation
- Ability to work across different temperature regimes e.g. Cold Chain and Frozen areas
- Ability to quickly develop a knowledge and understanding of the suppliers’ customers, service provider’s businesses and demonstrates a passion for customer delivery
- Demonstrates an understanding of the impact of one’s own role on service delivery to internal and external customers
- A Customer Service mind-set
- Has an understanding of relevant legislation
- Knowledge of Performance Management Systems
- Knowledge of Employee Relations procedures
- Ability to work under pressure whilst maintaining attention to detail
- Able to work flexible hours in line with the business requirements
What theoretical knowledge (e.g. degree / diploma) does the job require?
- Grade 12 certificate is compulsory
- Three year logistics/commerce diploma advantageous or equivalent NQF level 6 advanced certificate/ Diploma
What experience (e.g. previous exposure) does the job require?
- Relevant management or supervisory training
- 3 years relevant Supply Chain working experience in a managerial function is compulsory
- Quality assurance background advantageous e.g. Six Sigma
- Experience in Retail/FMCG environment advantageous
OTHER KEY REQUIREMENTS
The deliverables are not limited to the accountabilities specified in the job profile. These key accountabilities highlight the focus areas of the job. Specific and/or additional deliverables can be requested by management. The key responsibilities and accountabilities may change from time to time in response to changes in business strategy, operational requirements and shift rotation.
“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions”
Note: If you have not had a response within 6 weeks of the closing date of this ad your application was unsuccessful.
CLOSING DATE: 01 June 2021
