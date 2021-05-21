FIRST LINE MANAGERS at Woolworths

MAIN PURPOSE

To manage and deliver defined operational processes within the agreed service levels, cost effectively through operational excellence.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure the delivery of team goals through relevant scorecards as per the strategy using the INVOCOM methodology

Providing input and executing the business unit’s 1 year operating plan, budget and scorecard with continuous improvement in mind

Building, integrating and maintaining relationships with all stakeholders in line with SLA’s to achieve operational excellence e.g. Transport, Trunking, Cross-Docking and Equipment centre

Manage and ensure end to end process compliance (e.g. receiving, picking, despatch, inventory etc.) against the documented process standards within area of responsibility

Manage the use of all resources and ensure optimal operational and implementation planning of all variable assets to ensure operational excellence (e.g. FTE plan for staffing, scanners, technology equipment, pallet jacks, reach trucks, consumables, stationary etc.)

Manage and adhere to company policies and procedures in line with corporate governance principles

Ensure timeous delivery of accurate reporting and administration for transactional excellence

Build, develop and entrench a high performance culture by providing leadership, feedback, guidance, support and coaching for staff

Demonstrate effective leadership aligned to the Woolworths Values to ensure the delivery of the operational scorecard

Contribute towards the delivery of the BU EE targets

Ensure performance management and input into talent management, succession planning and reward & recognition (e.g. difference awards)

Manage employee relations in line with sound people principles and strategy

Ensure adherence to company policies, procedures and legislation (e.g. OHASA and SHE programme) in line with corporate governanceKnowledge & process understanding of logistics and related distribution processes

KEY COMPETENCIES

Working knowledge of supply chain operations and impact on stakeholders

PC literacy and is able to capture information and produce reports

Ability to manage consumables and assets

Understanding of process compliance

Have an understanding of relevant legislation

Ability to work across different temperature regimes e.g. Cold Chain and Frozen areas

Ability to quickly develop a knowledge and understanding of the suppliers’ customers, service provider’s businesses and demonstrates a passion for customer delivery

Demonstrates an understanding of the impact of one’s own role on service delivery to internal and external customers

A Customer Service mind-set

Has an understanding of relevant legislation

Knowledge of Performance Management Systems

Knowledge of Employee Relations procedures

Ability to work under pressure whilst maintaining attention to detail

Able to work flexible hours in line with the business requirements

What theoretical knowledge (e.g. degree / diploma) does the job require?

Grade 12 certificate is compulsory

Three year logistics/commerce diploma advantageous or equivalent NQF level 6 advanced certificate/ Diploma

What experience (e.g. previous exposure) does the job require?

Relevant management or supervisory training

3 years relevant Supply Chain working experience in a managerial function is compulsory

Quality assurance background advantageous e.g. Six Sigma

Experience in Retail/FMCG environment advantageous

OTHER KEY REQUIREMENTS

The deliverables are not limited to the accountabilities specified in the job profile. These key accountabilities highlight the focus areas of the job. Specific and/or additional deliverables can be requested by management. The key responsibilities and accountabilities may change from time to time in response to changes in business strategy, operational requirements and shift rotation.

“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions”

Note: If you have not had a response within 6 weeks of the closing date of this ad your application was unsuccessful.

CLOSING DATE: 01 June 2021

Desired Skills:

Management

Leadership

Learn more/Apply for this position