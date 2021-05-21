Fitment Centre Manager at PG Glass

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 3 June 2021.

PG Glass is the leading supplier of auto glass and building glass replacement services in Southern Africa. Over 110 Fitment Centres are available to replace or repair auto glass, PG Glass Medic chip repair, windscreen wipers, TempSecure windows and replace glass in homes and buildings. A 24 hour contact centre is available to serve customers and process insurance claims. PG Glass fit only genuine Shatterprufe, Safevue, OE glass, Armourplate, LLumar and PG SmartGlass products

Main job purpose:

To lead, manage and support the entire operation of a Fitment Centre, by implementing and driving Company Standards and aligning business to the Company Strategy.

Main Objective:

Ensure the achievement of company budgets by managing expenses through effective stock control, generating sales, effective cash management and strict adherence to company processes that will result in sustainable profitability and growth.

Establish a culture of trust, effective communication, cooperation and aligned team dynamic towards achieving business Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) through effective leadership, performance management and KPI tracking.

Manage excellent customer service by empowering all staff through training opportunities to ensure highest levels of Net Promoter Scores (NPS) are achieved by delivering exceptional customer service through timeous communication, one call resolution and effective scheduling.

Enforce compliance to standard business practises and procedures by conducting checks on counter sales, review Price Purchase Variance (PPV) and Internal Transfer of Stock (ITS) so as to reduce stock loss and utilise end of day reports to monitor Fitment Centre performance so as to mitigate overall risk.

Attend to and embrace new business related learning opportunities, continuous development and or improvements and extended reasonable work related tasks and responsibilities as may come about towards remaining in an industry leading position.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s).

Grade 12.

B Com Degree (Management).

Knowledge:

Computer Literacy.

Company policies and procedures.

For a Large Fitment Centre: Extensive knowledge of the full range of PG Glass products.

SAP.

DPS.

Skills:

Budgeting Skills.

Problem Solving Skills.

Customer relationship management.

Interpersonal Skills.

Experience:

For a Medium Fitment Centre: Total of 5 years relevant experience.

For a Large Fitment Centre: 2 years of total functional experience must have been exposure to general management duties.

For a Large Fitment Centre: Total of 7 years relevant experience.

For a Large Fitment Centre: 2 years of total functional experience must have been in a full management role within a Fitment Centre.

For a Medium Fitment Centre: 2 years of total functional experience must have been exposure to general management duties.

About The Employer:

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

