Foreign Creditors Clerk – Ref 20754

Introduction

The main purpose of this job is to manage and control imports and exports and to process related invoices on SAP and for prompt payment of creditors.

Duties & Responsibilities

Imports

Receive copies of all import orders placed.

All clerical work such as sorting, filing and scanning of documents.

Placing on record all shipping details received from suppliers.

Liase wih clearing and forwarding agents regarding shipping schedules.

Flag import orders not loaded on time.

Check and process supplier and freight invoices and schedule payments.

Exports

Process freight invoices for payment.

Prepare necessary certificates, Certificates of Origin and Health Certificates.

Follow up outstanding payments for documentary collection clients.

Courier documents to clients.

Creditors

Process all foreign goods related invoices and freight invoices for payment.

Reconciling of creditor statements and schedule payments on due dates.

Process year-end in transit invoices.

Assisting year end and regulatory auditors with documentation

Other administrative tasks

Assisting with other administrative tasks if and when required.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Diploma

3 years applicable accounting experience

SAP FI experience

Package & Remuneration

R20 000 p.m. plus medical aid and pension fund

