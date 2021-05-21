Foreign Creditors Clerk – Ref 20754

Introduction
The main purpose of this job is to manage and control imports and exports and to process related invoices on SAP and for prompt payment of creditors.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Imports
Receive copies of all import orders placed.
All clerical work such as sorting, filing and scanning of documents.
Placing on record all shipping details received from suppliers.
Liase wih clearing and forwarding agents regarding shipping schedules.
Flag import orders not loaded on time.
Check and process supplier and freight invoices and schedule payments.
- Exports
Process freight invoices for payment.
Prepare necessary certificates, Certificates of Origin and Health Certificates.
Follow up outstanding payments for documentary collection clients.
Courier documents to clients.
- Creditors
Process all foreign goods related invoices and freight invoices for payment.
Reconciling of creditor statements and schedule payments on due dates.
Process year-end in transit invoices.
Assisting year end and regulatory auditors with documentation
- Other administrative tasks
Assisting with other administrative tasks if and when required.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Diploma
- 3 years applicable accounting experience
- SAP FI experience
Package & Remuneration
R20 000 p.m. plus medical aid and pension fund
Desired Skills:
- creditors
- foreign creditors
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric