Full Stack Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Utilise cutting-edge tech while driving change & creating a positive impact on communities as the next Full Stack Developer sought by a FinTech company based in Joburg. The successful candidate requires at least 2 years experience in a similar role and the following tech toolset: Node.js (basics) / Python, React / Angular 2+ / [URL Removed] / Meteor, HTML / CSS, SASS / Less & Cloud Platforms – AWS / Google Cloud Platform / Azure. If you have experience with Continuous Integration & Deployment Configuration, AWS, React, GraphQL, Redux, etc. it will prove [URL Removed] Years of experience in Fullstack development with experience in – Node.js (basics) / Python React / Angular 2+ / [URL Removed] / Meteor HTML / CSS SASS / Less Cloud Platforms – AWS / Google Cloud Platform / Azure Advantageous – Continuous Integration and Deployment Configuration

AWS EC2 SQS / SES / SNS Cloudformation S3 Route53 Cloudwatch VPC API Gateway Cognito CodeBuild / CodeDeploy / CodePipeline

React

GraphQL / Apollo

Redux

Redux Saga

Typescript

React Native