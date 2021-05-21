Further Lending Consultant

Our client, within the financial sector, seeks to appoint a Further Lending Consultant to join their team based in Durban. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the processing of all the Further Lending Applications received and completion of all tasks associated with the end-to-end process required within the agreed turnaround times.

Key Duties

Reviewing of all supporting documents and applications received.

Capturing all the relevant and pertinent information supplied on the application form.

Liaising with the client to obtain further supporting/outstanding documents when required.

Telephonic interactions and written communication with the client and/or with any other parties involved.

Doing initial affordability and loan to value calculations.

Preparation and submission of applications to credit.

Communication of final credit decisions to client.

Final and completion of all tasks e.g., disbursement of funds etc

Explain the process to the client and request outstanding documents on first contact with the client.

Ensure the accurate preparation of further lending electronic files.

Ensure that the Client memo is kept always updated.

Suggest/Provide innovative input to line management on any issues/areas that may assist in improving the internal process.

Desired Skills:

Matric –

Tertiary qualification

Finance related will be advantageous. –

12 -18 months relevant experience within the finance industry.

