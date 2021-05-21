Global Public Health Supply Chain Administrator

Core Responsibilities:
Supporting the S&OP process (Mental Health, TB, HIV Therapeutic Areas)
Demand consensus meetings: Setting up 4 demand consensus calls each month
Preparing the reports for the meetings using the appropriate dashboards
Running the meetings, taking minutes and actions, and recording final decisions
Support decision making for the One Harmonized Forecast for GPH
Order tracking and Stock management for HIV Therapeutic Area
Maintain a complete overview of all outbound orders from Imperial (Access and New Horizons)
Maintain Orders issues tracker and drive resolution with Imperial, MAF and Operations as needed
Have an overview of inbound orders into Imperial
Track stock levels and Self-life by batch to ensure adequate stock cover vs FC, propose reorder size for management approval
Run the weekly order tracking call with Imperial to manage orders effectively, taking minutes and actions and recording final decisions
COVAX support
Compile the weekly reporting and dashboard for COVAX orders for operations and management
Develop End-2-End knowledge resources of GPH product flows (Mental Health, TB, HIV Therapeutic Areas)
Map product flows from API production to last mile delivery, determining all stakeholders, process leadtimes and DRI roles involved in the process
FLHCW training curriculum roll-out
Set up weekly touch points with Key stakeholders, taking minutes and recording final decisions
Logistics support for travel arrangements for video shoot and curriculum dissemination
Maintain database of trainees in collaboration with Empower
General support
Content generation: Presentations, reports and dashboards as needed.
VERMOX generic strategy: help convene meetings and workshops around generic strategy with internal and external partners
Support ad hoc business critical meetings: taking minutes and actions and recording final decisions
Requirements
Recent university graduate NQF7, with strong academic record, Supply Chain major preferable
Work experience a plus but not essential
Must have demonstrated leadership in school and at university, leadership in extracurricular activities a plus
Track record of being self-motivated and being a change agent
Must be able to demonstrate ability to prioritize, time-manage and deliver in a fluid and dynamic environment
Intermediate level on Microsoft package (Word, Powerpoint, Excel, OneNote) at a minimum
Data transformation, interpretation, and presentation skills essential
Please note only candidates who meat the criteria will be contacted