Global Public Health Supply Chain Administrator

Core Responsibilities:

Supporting the S&OP process (Mental Health, TB, HIV Therapeutic Areas)

Demand consensus meetings: Setting up 4 demand consensus calls each month

Preparing the reports for the meetings using the appropriate dashboards

Running the meetings, taking minutes and actions, and recording final decisions

Support decision making for the One Harmonized Forecast for GPH

Order tracking and Stock management for HIV Therapeutic Area

Maintain a complete overview of all outbound orders from Imperial (Access and New Horizons)

Maintain Orders issues tracker and drive resolution with Imperial, MAF and Operations as needed

Have an overview of inbound orders into Imperial

Track stock levels and Self-life by batch to ensure adequate stock cover vs FC, propose reorder size for management approval

Run the weekly order tracking call with Imperial to manage orders effectively, taking minutes and actions and recording final decisions

COVAX support

Compile the weekly reporting and dashboard for COVAX orders for operations and management

Develop End-2-End knowledge resources of GPH product flows (Mental Health, TB, HIV Therapeutic Areas)

Map product flows from API production to last mile delivery, determining all stakeholders, process leadtimes and DRI roles involved in the process

FLHCW training curriculum roll-out

Set up weekly touch points with Key stakeholders, taking minutes and recording final decisions

Logistics support for travel arrangements for video shoot and curriculum dissemination

Maintain database of trainees in collaboration with Empower

General support

Content generation: Presentations, reports and dashboards as needed.

VERMOX generic strategy: help convene meetings and workshops around generic strategy with internal and external partners

Support ad hoc business critical meetings: taking minutes and actions and recording final decisions

Requirements

Recent university graduate NQF7, with strong academic record, Supply Chain major preferable

Work experience a plus but not essential

Must have demonstrated leadership in school and at university, leadership in extracurricular activities a plus

Track record of being self-motivated and being a change agent

Must be able to demonstrate ability to prioritize, time-manage and deliver in a fluid and dynamic environment

Intermediate level on Microsoft package (Word, Powerpoint, Excel, OneNote) at a minimum

Data transformation, interpretation, and presentation skills essential

Please note only candidates who meat the criteria will be contacted

