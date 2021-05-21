Goveranance and Ethics Specialist at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Governance and Ethics Specialist (Grade 5) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Company Secretary.

Major Activities

Governance:

Support with the development of the ATNS Governance framework and governance operating model.

Drafting and leading in the implementation and development of Governance programmes for the organisation.

Providing a central source of guidance and advice to the Board, and within the company, on matters of good governance and of changes in legislation and taking the lead in reviewing Board policies, such as the independence of Directors, conflict of interest.

Take accountability for the drafting and preparation of the Companys Integrated Report

Drafting and amending ATNS Governance Policies including the Delegation of Authority

Ensuring the preparation of appropriate Board and sub-committee papers as well as other applicable management committees submissions on Governance matters.

Ensuring the Board, Executive Committee and Prescribed officers are kept abreast of their duties and responsibilities in relation to governance and ethics, through the provision of thought leadership and governance advisory services timeously

Assist in the proper induction, orientation, ongoing training and education of Directors, including assessing the specific training needs of the Directors and Executive Management in their fiduciary and other governance responsibilities.

Creating and maintaining clear communication channel with the Board, to enable information dissemination to Directors and enable requests for additional information to be provided.

Providing Board (collectively / individually) with guidance as to their rights, duties, responsibilities and powers.

Assist the Board with annual evaluations of the Board, its individual Directors and Senior Management.

Support with the governance and secretarial function of the Boards Governance/ Compliance Commitee.

Ethics

Support in the development of the ATNS Ethics Frame work and programme

Responsible for supporting in the development and review of ATNS Ethics policies and procedures

Acting as the central source of guidance and advice to the Board / Exco / Employees on matters of ethics

Performing and growing ethics advisory services in the Office of the Company Secretary

Taking the lead in the development, Compiling, reviewing and maintaining thought leadership and research to the business by publishing regular topical governance/ ethics articles

Providing the publications to the Board to keep them abreast on their duties and developments on ethics to serve as the internal contact person for ethics, whistleblower complaints, conflicts of interest and provide business leadership and advice on business governance issues.

Reporting quarterly to the Ethics Committee meetings.

Establishing, managing and Chairing the management ethics forum

Oversee the development and implementation of on-line training, arrange external training sessions conducted by professional service providers to grow the ethical awareness of the business.

Drafting and leading in the implementation and development of Ethics programmes for the organisation.

Develop and disseminate regular communications to the organisation on Ethics related topics together with supporting forms/acknowledgement

Additional:

Retain exceptional communication skills to discharge duties in interactions with the directors, senior management and external stakeholders and employees

Retain the highest standard of ethics, integrity, and professionalism. Deeply values and embraces a culture of trust, respect, and openness

High personal resilience to cope with the demands of a high-pressure environment

collaborate and work collaboratively with others as part of a task

Formal Qualifications:

LLB Degree or B Com Law or BA Law or relevant Bachelors Degree in Law CIS / CGISA (Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa) qualification with completed Board exams Minimun 3 to 5 years experience post admission or completion of CIS / CGISA Boards Possession of Ethics Officer Certification is an added advantage Certificate in compliance or Governance or Ethics will be an added advantage Admission as an attorney is an added advantage

Years of Experience:

5 years working experience post completion of LLB or Bachelors Degree with a specific focus on Corporate Governance or Legal or Ethics or Compliance.

