Group SHEQ Manager

Role reports to the CEO.
Summary:
-
Responsible to manage all Occupational health and safety related items on all sites and to ensure compliance with OHS act
-
Manage environmental issues and ensure compliance to NEMA act
-
Assess the company’s commitment towards Human Rights in the work place, Business ethics as well as the ETI Base code
-
Maintain a register of all registrations, inspections and survey’s that needs to be conducted and ensure that these items are executed
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Diploma/Certificates in Risk Management, Risk Assessments, Legal Liabilty, Incident investigation
- 10 years’ relevant experience
- FMCG/Manufacturing sector experience
- Proven ability to manage, maintain and deliver against managerial requirements
- Business insight
Other skills:
- Analytical
- Above average written/oral communication
- Attention to detail
- Report writing
- Inspirational leadership style
- Innovative
Please note that should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Compliance
- Safety Management
- SHEQ
- Compliance Register
- Hazard Identification
- Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Health, Safety & Environment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our Client is in the food manufacturing sector