Group SHEQ Manager

May 21, 2021

Role reports to the CEO.

Summary:

  • Responsible to manage all Occupational health and safety related items on all sites and to ensure compliance with OHS act

  • Manage environmental issues and ensure compliance to NEMA act

  • Assess the company’s commitment towards Human Rights in the work place, Business ethics as well as the ETI Base code

  • Maintain a register of all registrations, inspections and survey’s that needs to be conducted and ensure that these items are executed

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma/Certificates in Risk Management, Risk Assessments, Legal Liabilty, Incident investigation
  • 10 years’ relevant experience
  • FMCG/Manufacturing sector experience
  • Proven ability to manage, maintain and deliver against managerial requirements
  • Business insight

Other skills:

  • Analytical
  • Above average written/oral communication
  • Attention to detail
  • Report writing
  • Inspirational leadership style
  • Innovative

Desired Skills:

  • Compliance
  • Safety Management
  • SHEQ
  • Compliance Register
  • Hazard Identification
  • Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Health, Safety & Environment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the food manufacturing sector

