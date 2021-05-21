Group SHEQ Manager

Role reports to the CEO.

Summary:

Responsible to manage all Occupational health and safety related items on all sites and to ensure compliance with OHS act

Manage environmental issues and ensure compliance to NEMA act

Assess the company’s commitment towards Human Rights in the work place, Business ethics as well as the ETI Base code

Maintain a register of all registrations, inspections and survey’s that needs to be conducted and ensure that these items are executed

Requirements:

Grade 12

Diploma/Certificates in Risk Management, Risk Assessments, Legal Liabilty, Incident investigation

10 years’ relevant experience

FMCG/Manufacturing sector experience

Proven ability to manage, maintain and deliver against managerial requirements

Business insight

Other skills:

Analytical

Above average written/oral communication

Attention to detail

Report writing

Inspirational leadership style

Innovative

Please note that should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Compliance

Safety Management

SHEQ

Compliance Register

Hazard Identification

Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Health, Safety & Environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the food manufacturing sector

Learn more/Apply for this position