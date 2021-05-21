HR Practitioner at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Job Purpose:

To facilitate and optimize the HR processes.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or BTech in Human Resource Management or Industrial Psychology

Minimum 5 years’ experience

Experience in Manufacturing environment

Experience in working with integrated HR information systems (people development, succession management)

Oversee and control elements of HR payroll system

Knowledge of Basic Conditions of Employment Act (Act 75 of 1997)

Labour Relations Act, with respective Collective Agreements and Bargaining Councils (MIBCO)

MIBCO Main Agreement

CCMA

BBBEE Legislation

Key Performance Areas:

HR Legislation:

Comply with the relevant HR Legislation as well as Company Policies and Procedures (Labour Relations Act, EE Act, BBBEE Act, Skills Development Act etc.)

Translate legislative changes into relevant HR policies, procedures and practices

HR Management Control:

Apply, develop and update HR Policies, Procedures, Protocols, Work Instructions, Codes of

Practice, in accordance with company policies and local law, etc. as well as benchmark to

global standards of Autoneum Group

Ensure implementation and compliance of HR Policies and Procedures

Facilitate external IR processes (CCMA, Labour Court, etc.)

Monitor the IR climate and advise line management on appropriate actions

Facilitate external IR processes (CCMA, Labour Court, etc.)

Monitor the IR climate and advise line management on appropriate actions

BBBEE Transformation / Employment Equity:

Improve and continuously drive development & champion Broad Based Black Economic

Empowerment objectives

Support and Oversee local employment equity, social and labour plans in line with local

requirements

requirements

HR Systems:

Payroll:

Lead oversee outsourced payroll

HR Information Systems:

Set up and effectively maintain and administer HR Information Systems (Success Factors

(TouchPoint), VIP, Psiber, T&A, HR Intranet)

Time and Attendance Maintenance:

Verify effective management of the T&A system with the supervisors

Reward & Remuneration:

Co-ordinate with support from external audit firm annual audits on the salaried payrolls to

ensure compliance to legislation and company procedures as well as ISAE3402

requirements

