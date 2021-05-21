Hydraulic Technician

2. Make up hose assemblies as required

3. Generate new business and service current Aeroflow customers through face to face, telephonic and electronic contact.

4. Do callouts and standby duty as required.

5. Input all customer information and tasks to be completed on Customer Detail Forms and Pastel as required.

6. Do daily reports on calls made and provide a copy at the end of the week.

7. Liaise with other staff to ensure stock for Cape Town & Mobiles is ordered timeously to ensure bulk order emailed to Eaton 4 working days prior to month end.

8. Answer telephone as necessary when in office and provide quote and / or feedback on technical information and availability as requested within 24 hours.

9. Service walk in customers for sales and services when required.

10. Provide assistance to other staff as necessary.

11. Assemble orders and arrange delivery when required.

12. Ensure that stock cards are kept updated after sale or transfer of stock.

13. Assist in stocktake ensuring optimal stock levels in Cape Town warehouse.

14. Assist in maintaining appearance of front office; workshop and kitchen.

15. General filing; faxing; faxing and distribution of mail on a daily basis.

16. Offshore contract work for hydraulic may be required.