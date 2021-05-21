Intermediate BI Developer

May 21, 2021

Description:

  • Intermediate BI Developer required with a minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019 and a demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.

Requirements:

  • Bachelors degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics or equivalent.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.
  • A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
  • 3 5 years experience in database design and the normalization of data structures must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
  • 2 4 years experience in Database administration.
  • A passion for the industry and be willing to do self study.
  • Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
  • Fluent in English (speak / read / write)
  • Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
  • Ability to create advanced data models using computerised tools.
  • Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.
  • Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

