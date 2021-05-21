Description:
- Intermediate BI Developer required with a minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019 and a demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
Requirements:
- Bachelors degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics or equivalent.
- Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.
- Minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.
- A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.
- 3 5 years experience in database design and the normalization of data structures must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.
- 2 4 years experience in Database administration.
- A passion for the industry and be willing to do self study.
- Experience in application design, development and performance tuning
- Fluent in English (speak / read / write)
- Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI
- Ability to create advanced data models using computerised tools.
- Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.
- Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful