Intermediate BI Developer

Description:

Intermediate BI Developer required with a minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019 and a demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.

Requirements:

Bachelors degree in at least one of the following is minimum: Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Statistics or equivalent.

Minimum of 3-5 years SSIS experience.

Minimum of 3-5 years experience in building and maintaining OLAP cubes in analysis services 2005-2019.

A demonstrated experience in complex reports, master reports and cube reporting.

3 5 years experience in database design and the normalization of data structures must have developed a star schema and facilitated a team effort.

2 4 years experience in Database administration.

A passion for the industry and be willing to do self study.

Experience in application design, development and performance tuning

Fluent in English (speak / read / write)

Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

Knowledge and Experience in SSIS, SSRS and SSAS and Power BI

Ability to create advanced data models using computerised tools.

Ability to cull data and extrapolate data patterns.

Ability to design and implement meaningful reports and dashboards using computerised tools.

