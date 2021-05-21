Inventory Management Accountant

A multi-national company based in Cape Town is looking for an Inventory Accountant to join their successful finance team.
Reporting to: Financial Manager: Retail
Qualifications: Finance degree (majoring in Management / Cost accounting)
Experience: At least three to five years experience in a management accountant role in a medium to large retail environment. Inventory experience essential.
Skills required: * Analytical thinking
* Working knowledge of an ERP system (preferably Microsoft Dynamics NAV or Business Central)
* Working knowledge of inventory costing in a retail environment
* Knowledge of imports and foreign exchange preferable
* Excellent communication skills
* Highly skilled in Excel
Duties:
- Inventory recons and aging
- Update consumables standard cost
- Cost of sales variance account analysis and reconciliation
- Reconciliation of consignment supplier accounts
- Managing imports
- Forex cover and liaising with bankers
- Managing relationship with a freight forwarder
- Reconciling supplier prepayments (local & imports)
- Stock loss provisioning and reconciliation
- Bi-annual stock counts and reconciliation to the general ledger
- Consumables stock reconciliation
- Marketing stock reconciliation
- Management of inventory payables
- Warehouse KPI report
- Calculation of monthly stock obsolescence provision
- Weekly sales reports and other reports
- Investigate anomalies
- Ad hoc projects
Behavioral Competencies:
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Pro-active and self-motivated
- Presentation and communication skills
- Problem analysis and judgment
- Planning and organizing
- Customer focus
- Ability to work under pressure and self-manage
- Quick learner and flexible
- Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking