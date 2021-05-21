IR Manager

This role will report to the Group Executive HR and Risk Manager and is accountable for handling complaints, managing grievance procedures, and facilitating counseling in conjunction with other stakeholders as well as investigating and resolving complex or critical industrial relations issues in a timely and effective manner.
Responsibilities:
- Employee Relations and HR resource management – plan, implement, and evaluate employee relations and human resources policies and procedures
- Coordinate, review, and audit associated compliance-related activities
- Development and implementation of the HR Strategy
- Day to day operational and people management
- Unions engagements and negotiations
- Statutory Compliance and Risk
Qualifications and Skills :
- Tertiary qualification in Industrial Psychology/ Law or Human Resource Management
- Postgraduate / National Diploma in Labour Relations / Labour Law
- A minimum of 5 years’ generalist / HR or IR experience
- Solid experience in dealing with unions
- Sound knowledge of HR policies and procedures
- In-depth knowledge of employment legislation
- Strong problem solving, negotiation, and influencing skills
- Willing and able to travel
Desired Skills:
- Risk Management
- Statutory Compliance
- HR Strategy
- Employee Relations management
- Union negotiations
- BBBEE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Accomodation
- 2 to 5 years Employee & Industrial Relations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Hospitality specialist offering a varied portfolio of resorts and lodges including exclusive membership and ownership opportunities in South Africa’s most sought-after holiday destinations.