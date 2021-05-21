IR Manager

This role will report to the Group Executive HR and Risk Manager and is accountable for handling complaints, managing grievance procedures, and facilitating counseling in conjunction with other stakeholders as well as investigating and resolving complex or critical industrial relations issues in a timely and effective manner.

Responsibilities:

Employee Relations and HR resource management – plan, implement, and evaluate employee relations and human resources policies and procedures

Coordinate, review, and audit associated compliance-related activities

Development and implementation of the HR Strategy

Day to day operational and people management

Unions engagements and negotiations

Statutory Compliance and Risk

Qualifications and Skills :

Tertiary qualification in Industrial Psychology/ Law or Human Resource Management

Postgraduate / National Diploma in Labour Relations / Labour Law

A minimum of 5 years’ generalist / HR or IR experience

Solid experience in dealing with unions

Sound knowledge of HR policies and procedures

In-depth knowledge of employment legislation

Strong problem solving, negotiation, and influencing skills

Willing and able to travel

Desired Skills:

Risk Management

Statutory Compliance

HR Strategy

Employee Relations management

Union negotiations

BBBEE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accomodation

2 to 5 years Employee & Industrial Relations

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Hospitality specialist offering a varied portfolio of resorts and lodges including exclusive membership and ownership opportunities in South Africa’s most sought-after holiday destinations.

