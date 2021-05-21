Java Developer at Redpanda Software

PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).
- Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing systems.
- Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.
- Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.
- Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).
- Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.
- Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.
- Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.
- Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.
- Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems
CORE SKILLS/COMPETENCIES:
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Good judgement and experience of prioritising and working to tight deadlines.
- Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with team mates
- Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their work.
- Empathise with customers and communicate at the appropriate level
- Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community
- Ability to work under pressure
- Practical approach to problem solving
- Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues
- Follows a structured approach to their work
- Personal drive to succeed
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential
- Proven Java experience of at least 3 – 5 years professional development experience
- Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply
- Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience
- Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage
- Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage
- Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Software
- Developer
- Software Testing