Junior Commercial Analyst required at the Centurion Head Office of a national concern in the services industry.
Minimum Requirements
- National Diploma / Degree in Industrial Engineering
- Advanced proficiency on MS Excel
Duties will include but not be limited to
- Support management and cross-functional business partners with timely, accurate, actionable spend analysis, financial analysis and any other analytics required.
- Conduct Needs Analysis, work with internal stakeholders to identify scope and executive special projects resulting in measurable value to the business.
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data analysis systems.
- Design and implementing reporting templates.
- Maintain commercial dashboards.
Desired Skills:
- industrial engineer
- excel
- analytics
- dashboard