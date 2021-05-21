Junior Commercial Analyst

May 21, 2021

Junior Commercial Analyst required at the Centurion Head Office of a national concern in the services industry.

Minimum Requirements

  • National Diploma / Degree in Industrial Engineering
  • Advanced proficiency on MS Excel

Duties will include but not be limited to

  • Support management and cross-functional business partners with timely, accurate, actionable spend analysis, financial analysis and any other analytics required.
  • Conduct Needs Analysis, work with internal stakeholders to identify scope and executive special projects resulting in measurable value to the business.
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data analysis systems.
  • Design and implementing reporting templates.
  • Maintain commercial dashboards.

Desired Skills:

  • industrial engineer
  • excel
  • analytics
  • dashboard

