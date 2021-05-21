Junior Commercial Analyst

Junior Commercial Analyst required at the Centurion Head Office of a national concern in the services industry.

Minimum Requirements

National Diploma / Degree in Industrial Engineering

Advanced proficiency on MS Excel

Duties will include but not be limited to

Support management and cross-functional business partners with timely, accurate, actionable spend analysis, financial analysis and any other analytics required.

Conduct Needs Analysis, work with internal stakeholders to identify scope and executive special projects resulting in measurable value to the business.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data analysis systems.

Design and implementing reporting templates.

Maintain commercial dashboards.

Desired Skills:

industrial engineer

excel

analytics

dashboard

