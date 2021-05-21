Junior Quantity Surveyor at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a market leader in the field of industrial electrical installations, commissioning and maintenance, seeks to employ a vibrant and qualified BEE Junior Quantity Surveyor, who meets very specific criteria, so please read the ad carefully.

Please note that due to our clients community upliftment policies, we will be giving preference to candidates currently residing in the East Rand.

Essential criteria to meet in order to be considered:

You must have completed a recognized National Diploma in Quantity Surveying, coupled with 1-3 years experience in construction estimations, drafting bills of quantity, compiling tenders and drafting project plans on MS Projects and CCS Candy or BuildSmart

You will have gained experience in project administration, measuring from drawings and claims management from subcontractors, as well as materials planning and procurement.

You will have strong numeracy and administrative skills, for which an assessment will be conducted.

You must have your own, reliable vehicle and be willing to travel across South Africa to sites where necessary

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

Learn more/Apply for this position