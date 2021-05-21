Logistics Manager (Cold Store)

Key Performance Areas:The successful candidate will be responsible to oversee the movement, storage, and distribution of refrigerated finished goods. The job holder will lead and develop staff on an ongoing basis. In addition, thecandidate will be expected to develop and maintain accurate reporting systems that measure departmental performance. Drive innovation to improve operational efficiency and cost reduction opportunities. Effectively manage stock rotation and proactively align space utilization to meet operational forecasts. A team player to satisfy internal and external customers thereby ensuring effective product flow to the market.

Knowledge and Skills:The ideal candidate will have a suitable tertiary qualification in supply chain management, commerce, or business administration. A minimum of 5 years relevant management experience preferably in arefrigerated, perishable goods environment. Ability to implement inventory control and risk management best practices. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. A effective leader who can apply the values of the company to their team management. Sound business acumen skills with the ability to analyse and interpret financial and statistical data. Proven experience of MS Office is a prerequisite.

