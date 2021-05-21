Marketing Director at Michael Page South Africa Limited

May 21, 2021

Our client is looking for a Marketing Director who will report directly to the CEO for South Africa and Sub Sahara Africa.Client DetailsOur client is a large multinational within the Consumer goods industry with its global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe Marketing Director will be responsible for the following:

  • Marketing campaigns
  • Deliver increased brand equity and sales
  • Develop an understanding of the market and consumers
  • Develop regional portfolio and brand strategies
  • Coordinate implementation of the marketing plans
  • Manage the regional marketing budget
  • Develop a collaborative relationship with the management team
  • Collaborate with external service providers
  • Maximise PR SSA exposure to brand companies and group
  • Employee management and motivation

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

  • This is strictly an equity role. Only previously disadvantaged candidates will be considered – non-negotiable
  • Relevant degree in marketing with a professional qualification such as a masters/MBA
  • 5 years proven experience in a general management position with responsibility for the strategy formulation, financial and commercial acumen to ensure business sustainability
  • Must have multinational FMCG experience with a stable record
  • Must have been in a Group Marketing Director role/Executive position
  • Must be South African candidates only
  • At least 10 years of experience in commercial marketing positions
  • Must have proven leadership skills and a respected leader in the FMCG market

Job OfferMarket-Related Salary

About The Employer:

Agency

Learn more/Apply for this position