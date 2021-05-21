Marketing Director at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a Marketing Director who will report directly to the CEO for South Africa and Sub Sahara Africa.Client DetailsOur client is a large multinational within the Consumer goods industry with its global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe Marketing Director will be responsible for the following:

Marketing campaigns

Deliver increased brand equity and sales

Develop an understanding of the market and consumers

Develop regional portfolio and brand strategies

Coordinate implementation of the marketing plans

Manage the regional marketing budget

Develop a collaborative relationship with the management team

Collaborate with external service providers

Maximise PR SSA exposure to brand companies and group

Employee management and motivation

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

This is strictly an equity role. Only previously disadvantaged candidates will be considered – non-negotiable

Relevant degree in marketing with a professional qualification such as a masters/MBA

5 years proven experience in a general management position with responsibility for the strategy formulation, financial and commercial acumen to ensure business sustainability

Must have multinational FMCG experience with a stable record

Must have been in a Group Marketing Director role/Executive position

Must be South African candidates only

At least 10 years of experience in commercial marketing positions

Must have proven leadership skills and a respected leader in the FMCG market

Job OfferMarket-Related Salary

About The Employer:

Agency

Learn more/Apply for this position