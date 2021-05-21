Marketing Director at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a Marketing Director who will report directly to the CEO for South Africa and Sub Sahara Africa.Client DetailsOur client is a large multinational within the Consumer goods industry with its global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe Marketing Director will be responsible for the following:
- Marketing campaigns
- Deliver increased brand equity and sales
- Develop an understanding of the market and consumers
- Develop regional portfolio and brand strategies
- Coordinate implementation of the marketing plans
- Manage the regional marketing budget
- Develop a collaborative relationship with the management team
- Collaborate with external service providers
- Maximise PR SSA exposure to brand companies and group
- Employee management and motivation
ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:
- This is strictly an equity role. Only previously disadvantaged candidates will be considered – non-negotiable
- Relevant degree in marketing with a professional qualification such as a masters/MBA
- 5 years proven experience in a general management position with responsibility for the strategy formulation, financial and commercial acumen to ensure business sustainability
- Must have multinational FMCG experience with a stable record
- Must have been in a Group Marketing Director role/Executive position
- Must be South African candidates only
- At least 10 years of experience in commercial marketing positions
- Must have proven leadership skills and a respected leader in the FMCG market
Job OfferMarket-Related Salary
About The Employer:
Agency