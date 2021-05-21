Newly Qualified CA (SA) /Financial Accountant at Leading Bank

Processing of financial transactions and ensuring financial control over financial month end. Providing financial feedback for monthly performance reporting and input into business development and other projects.
- Perform monthly accounting for month end entries including Evergreens, Bonus Provisions, Accrued expenses and income etc.
- Monitor bank and other suspense/control account balances weekly;
- Perform monthly balance sheet reconciliations including Bank and Cash, Unallocated receipts, Creditor control accounts etc;
- Reconcile MIS to GL;
- Compile monthly reporting pack;
- Perform variance analysis on Year on Year, Actual to Budget and Month on Month;
- Respond to Business, Regulatory and Group queries;
- Assist with value add projects and process enhancements;
- Assist with data required for business cases – including costing information
- Complete monthly upload into OneStream for management reporting
- Assist in the preparation of the Annual Financial Statements
Desired Skills:
- Minimum Requirement-CA (SA)
- SAICA
- Accountant
- Audit Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
Desired Accreditations:
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
Leading bank in Sandton