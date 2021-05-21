NTT doubles down in the MEA region

NTT, the parent company of Middle East and Africa (MEA) IT services provider Dimension Data, is increasing its commitment to the MEA region.

Dimension Data (MEA), with headquarters in South Africa, currently employs nearly 12 000 people and was acquired by NTT in 2010. The company operates directly and through partnerships in more than 80% of the countries in the MEA region.

Abhijit Dubey, group chief executive of NTT, says the decision to remain invested in Dimension Data is driven by the company’s belief that the MEA region is strategically important to the company’s vision and also represents a substantial growth opportunity.

NTT has already begun construction of its Johannesburg 1 Data Centre which, when completed, will deliver 6 000m2 of IT space and 12MW of IT load. It will also increase NTT’s data centre platform in Africa to over 20MW of IT load capacity. The project is planned for completion in the last quarter of this year and will be operational in the first quarter of 2022.

“By leveraging Dimension Data’s local knowledge and combining it with NTT’s global expertise, we can offer our MEA clients an unmatched product and service experience that puts us in a greater position to lead the regional sector,” says Dimension Data CEO Werner Kapp.

NTT is a global technology services company, employing more than 50 000 people across 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions.

“NTT’s renewed commitment in the MEA region comes at the precise moment our clients are looking for digital-first solutions,” says Kapp. “Especially in the light of the events of the last year, businesses want to be more agile and efficient, with the ability to maintain and enhance productivity whatever the prevailing environment.”