Onsite Support Senior Technician – Cape Town

R15 000 – R20 000pm

This role is to provide onsite technical assistance to our clients and ensure the swift resolution of client issues in an onsite capacity. You will be responsible for responding to office callout requests, ensuring issues are correctly diagnosed and resolved, ensure resolution to client satisfaction, and escalation for resolution if required. For this reason, this role has a strong requirement for someone that can confidently and professionally represent my client.

Requirements:

Grade 12

IT qualification

Min of 5 years IT desktop support experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Own reliable car

Responsibilities:

Diagnose Hardware and Software problems.

Provide clients with Desktop, Peripheral and Point of Sales Support within SLA (service level agreement).

Repairs and upgrades to hardware and software. Setting up computers and installing software onsite.

Maintaining clients’ computers and POS Troubleshooting and resolving network related issues.

Physically replacing hardware components on a computer.

Communicating and reporting feedback to the Technical Support Manager.

Provide knowledgeable technical and functional assistance to clients in a prompt and courteous manner by providing a calming and pleasant customer service experience when clients have technical issues.

Escalate issues as needed and maintain communication with clients and technical team until the issue has been resolved.

Demonstrate initiative to constantly increase knowledge and skills.

Constantly and proactively improves customer service skills.

Any other such instructions and directions, as may be designated to you, that are considered reasonably consistent with your position.

Technical Skills:

Practical and analytical troubleshooting skills

Internet fundamentals

Effectively utilizes tools to resolve issues and escalates appropriately

Network configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting experience are a must

Experience working with Windows 2012-2019, VMware

Storage Technologies Microsoft certifications, Mikrotik and CCNA are an advantage

Report, floor plans, diagrams, and documentation writing

Permanent position – reports to Technical Support Manager.

Must have good references.

