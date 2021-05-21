Organisation and Design Specialist at Deloitte 2

WE ARE ASSISTING OUR CLIENT THAT IS IN THE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SECTOR TO FILL A ROLE OF AN ORGANISATION AND DESIGN SPECIALISTTHIS IS A SENIOR ROLEIT IS A CONTRACT FOR 9 MONTHSWe are looking for resources with solid experience in OD and Change Management experienceExperience in developing and executing change plans on behalf of the business

Desired Skills:

Organization and Design Specialist. Experience in designing and change management. Developing and executing change plans on behalf of the business.

Learn more/Apply for this position