Plant Engineer at PFG Building Glass

PFG is the leading manufacturer of float glass in Southern Africa, as well as laminated glass, mirrors, and sealant products. The company produces 260 000 tons of float glass products per annum, supplying into both domestic and international building and automotive industries.

Main job purpose:

To manage the designated engineering departments (Mechanical, Electrical and Control) responsible for the execution of the maintenance strategy at PFG and to provide an efficient and effective engineering support service to ensure that the plant runs safely with maximum reliability. Lead the engineering teams in projects and day to day planning, organising, control and execution of the engineering functions.

Main Objective:

Drive compliance by ensuring equipment and machinery comply with relevant legislation and that Team Leaders fulfil their safety obligations with respect to work instructions, task observations and risk assessments in order to provide a safe and healthy work environment. This includes fulfilling GMR2.7(a) duties as stipulated in the OHS Act.

Control and manage the relevant maintenance budgets as agreed with the Engineering Manager to ensure planned cost outcomes are achieved.

Implement, improving and executing the maintenance strategy, objectives and tactics in respect of the available resources to ensure optimum performance and reliability of the plants.

Drive effective maintenance through root cause failure analyses on critical equipment and/or system failures and recommend corrective measures to prevent recurrences.

Responsible for the accuracy of equipment data base, bills of material and the asset register to ensure good data integrity and availability of equipment and/or spares.

Manage the Engineering department interaction with the Operations/Production Department to optimise processes and improve systems with the purpose of optimising efficiencies.

Develops guidelines and rules, provide assistance and direction to plant personnel to ensure good engineering practice through documentation, quality control, and review mechanisms.

Manage the planning and scheduling of maintenance activities in line with production requirements through subordinates by means of effective asset care systems.

Drive the implementation of WCM in relevant Engineering departments.

Responsible for high level technical reports related to projects, maintenance activities, improvements and costs.

Implement and manage approved projects and new technology and ensure compliance to standard engineering practices.

To ensure staff are effectively managed and held accountable through performance and disciplinary procedures, and that staff are developed and mentored through the talent management and IDP processes.

Lead and oversee projects and maintenance job on a practical level.

Design relevant parts, equipment and structures.

Do fault-finding at a practical and theoretical level.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Relevant Degree (BSc or B-tech in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering).

Government Certificate of Competency (GCC).

Knowledge:

Knowledge of preventative & pro-active maintenance techniques and their application.

Working knowledge of relevant legislation (i.e.LRA, BCEA, OHS).

Mechanical Engineering knowledge.

Electrical & Control system knowledge.

Knowledge of furnaces.

Skills:

Good communication skills.

People Management and leadership skills.

Interpersonal skills.

Business acumen.

Computer literacy (MS Office – Advanced).

Working knowledge of SAP.

Working knowledge of CAD and Simulations.

Good Negotiation skills.

Project Management skills.

Technical Problem solving skills.

Conflict Management skills.

Experience:

8 years’ experience in a continuous process operation.

5 years management experience.

Chemical/Production Manufacturing.

Heavy industry experience and practical exposure.

Desired Skills:

GCC

Preventative Maintenance

Pro-Active Maintenance

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical & Control systems

Continuous process

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position