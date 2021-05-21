Principal Officer at Foodmed Medical Scheme

Minimum requirements

A post-graduate qualification, preferably in accounting, business management, law or medical.

At least ten (10) years experience in senior management, preferably in the medical scheme industry. Experience as a principal officers would be advantageous.

Knowledge of the healthcare industry.

Sound business acumen and track record.

Good knowledge and understanding of legislation applicable to medical schemes.

Ability to apply technical/professional knowledge.

Decisive and achievement orientated.

This position is classified as a D upper band (Paterson model) and is a five (5) year contract.

Desired Skills:

Principal officer

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Foodmed Medical Scheme is a restricted low cost medical aid to the employees of the beverage, food and wine industries and registered in terms of the Medical Schemes Act 131 of 1998, as amended, of South Africa.

The Scheme provides medical benefits through its clinics and arrangements with network healthcare service providers. Limited prescribed minimum benefits are provided to members, with the required exemption in place and obtained from the Council for Medical Schemes.

Learn more/Apply for this position