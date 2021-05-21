PROCUREMENT MANAGER WITH IMPORTS AND BOND STORE EXPERIENCE Brackenfell Cape Town Western Cape R 35000- R40000 Per Month CTC

Procurement Manager with Imports and Bond Store Experience

Brackenfell, Cape Town, Western Cape

R 35,000- R40,000 Per Month CTC

A National Manufacturing/Assembly plant that imports and assembles goods for the Hardware, DIY, and retail groups seeks a Senior Procurement Manager to maintain the flow of stock into the company with regards to imported/local products and raw chemicals. You will manage an Imports Clerk; Export Clerks; Costing Clerk

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage Buying department of local and imported products

Maintain the flow of correspondence relating to imports and local buying

Negotiate at all times the best price, service delivery, and T’s and C’s from suppliers and work out performance criteria for each

Reviewing existing contracts with suppliers and vendors to ensure ongoing feasibility

Performing risk assessments on potential contracts and agreements

Do ordering on a bulk blanket order approximately 6x a year to Brett Martin

Calculate lead times and forecast with the production department

Work with national sales departments and branches on the planning of stock

Continuous improvement of lead times and minimum stock levels of stock in the company

Anticipate for unforeseen events and prepare backup plans

Work with planner/scheduler to make sure that stock is of sufficient quantity

Ensure stock is of the correct quality

Continuously look for alternative products and suppliers as required by salespeople

Ad hoc buying

Work with logistics for stock movements through the company

Overseeing and managing the IT systems that track shipments, inventory, and the supply of goods

Assist in continuous stock counts and accuracy of stock levels on ERP systems

Approving purchase orders and organizing and confirming delivery of goods and services.

Work with accountant/creditors clerk where needed on payments to Foreign Creditors

Research if required on new products, check pricing online items

Preparing procurement reports

Assist all administrators and departments where needed with stock takes and controls – FYE stock Control

Skills and Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in supply chain management, logistics, or business administration.

Proven experience managing supply chain operations.

Knowledge of company ERP system

Knowledge of import/export procedures

In-depth knowledge of preparing and reviewing contracts, invoicing, and negotiation terms.

Knowledge of long forecast imports

Knowledge of Bond Store and 470 permit processes (470 new)

Knowledge of Computer programs

Knowledge of Stock Control

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, and Access).

Management and leadership skills.

Highly organized and detail-oriented.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Procurement

Supplier Relationship Management

Strategic Negotiations

Procurement management

import

Strategic Sourcing

Spend Analysis

Supplier Relationships

Contract lifecycle management

Supplier Negotiation

export

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

