Quality Assurance Specialist

Experience:
- Primary degree in Pharmacy/ Chemistry / Microbiology / Medicine or a related scientific discipline
- 2-5years Quality Assurance experience and or pharmaceutical industry experience
- Up-to-date knowledge of relevant pharmaceutical legislation and GMP / GDP, including any legislation/guidelines relating to controlled substances and post importation testing
- Strong analytical, communication, decision-making and leadership skills for interaction with external and internal customers and partners
- Experience in Quality Systems and Tools e.g. Trackwise, (Quality Event Management, Change Controls), PQMS (EZ Reporter – Product Quality Complaints)
Please note only candidates who meets the criteria will be contacted