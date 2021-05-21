Quality Engineer at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Purpose of the job:

To monitor the plant’s quality activities and to maintain the product, process, quality, and systems to agreed standards through facilitation of improvements and audits.

Key Performance Areas:

Systems and Process Compliance

Assist in maintaining an integrated Quality system structure within BRMP (SharePoint) management structure.

Perform audits of the systems 1st Party IATF [Phone Number Removed]; , processes 1st Party VDA 6.3:2016, and products on-site to a defined audit schedule.

Risk Management

Facilitate action teams and improvement programs to continually improve on identified risks.

Information Management & Direction Focus

Ensure data collection and analyses of data trends and focus areas for improvement drives.

Management of Quality at Source

Continually Improve upon the effective use of quality tools available to assist with improvement drives on the shop floor, at the source.

Business Management

Continually measure, monitor, and provide improvement plans for improving business systems efficiency and cost reduction programs at the plant.

