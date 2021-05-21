Quality Engineer at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Is this you?
Do you have experience with quality tools IATF [Phone Number Removed];?
Do you have automotive experience?
Have you had experience with OEMs?
If this sounds like you, take a look at the spec below:
Purpose of the job:
To monitor the plant’s quality activities and to maintain the product, process, quality, and systems to agreed standards through facilitation of improvements and audits.
Key Performance Areas:
Systems and Process Compliance
- Assist in maintaining an integrated Quality system structure within BRMP (SharePoint) management structure.
- Perform audits of the systems 1st Party IATF [Phone Number Removed];, processes 1st Party VDA 6.3:2016, and products on-site to a defined audit schedule.
Risk Management
- Facilitate action teams and improvement programs to continually improve on identified risks.
Information Management & Direction Focus
- Ensure data collection and analyses of data trends and focus areas for improvement drives.
Management of Quality at Source
- Continually Improve upon the effective use of quality tools available to assist with improvement drives on the shop floor, at the source.
Business Management
- Continually measure, monitor, and provide improvement plans for improving business systems efficiency and cost reduction programs at the plant.