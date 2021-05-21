Quality Engineer at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

May 21, 2021

Is this you?
Do you have experience with quality tools IATF [Phone Number Removed];?
Do you have automotive experience?
Have you had experience with OEMs?

If this sounds like you, take a look at the spec below:

Purpose of the job:
To monitor the plant’s quality activities and to maintain the product, process, quality, and systems to agreed standards through facilitation of improvements and audits.

Key Performance Areas:
Systems and Process Compliance

  • Assist in maintaining an integrated Quality system structure within BRMP (SharePoint) management structure.
  • Perform audits of the systems 1st Party IATF [Phone Number Removed];, processes 1st Party VDA 6.3:2016, and products on-site to a defined audit schedule.

Risk Management

  • Facilitate action teams and improvement programs to continually improve on identified risks.

Information Management & Direction Focus

  • Ensure data collection and analyses of data trends and focus areas for improvement drives.

Management of Quality at Source

  • Continually Improve upon the effective use of quality tools available to assist with improvement drives on the shop floor, at the source.

Business Management

  • Continually measure, monitor, and provide improvement plans for improving business systems efficiency and cost reduction programs at the plant.

Learn more/Apply for this position