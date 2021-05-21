Researcher: PrEP Project (Wits RHI)

A Researcher: PrEP Project vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To design and implement research projects and program evaluations, conduct analysis of data and publish scientific articles

Location

08 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown

Key performance areas

Write grant proposals

Conduct a literature review to determine what research has been done and what gaps in knowledge are developed research and program evaluation protocols

Conduct program evaluations

Obtain approval from relevant ethics and other regulatory bodies

Develop research and program evaluation tools

Write, review and/or approve SOPs

Train the project team and other relevant staff

Supervise fieldwork (data collection, interviews, etc.) and where necessary conduct data collection and ensure quality data management

Monitor progress of research projects

Write ongoing progress reports as per project reporting requirements

Conduct data analysis according to agreed data analysis plan and write up results report

Conduct quantitative data analysis

Write or contribute to peer-reviewed publications (2 per year)

Stay abreast with relevant research findings

Collaborate with other investigators on related studies and evaluations

Write or contribute to conference presentations

Disseminate research findings internally and externally including presentations at research days and conferences

Coach and train team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Contribute towards the development of knowledge within the team by identifying relevant training needs and topics

Develop relevant training material and presentations

Required minimum education and training

Masters degree in an appropriate discipline with specialization in quantitative research

Proficiency in Microsoft office

Excellent verbal and written skills

Demonstrated publication record

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Certification in good clinical practice

Proven technical expertise in the chosen discipline

Demonstrated experience in implementing research projects

Demonstrated experience with data analysis software

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Assertive, confident and adaptable

Proficiency in statistical analysis software i.e. STATA or related packages

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 3 to 5 years of research experience in public health or related field

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 25 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position