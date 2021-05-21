Sales consultant Rep at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Are you looking for an exciting opportunity in the finance industry? Are you looking for growth?

We are a financial services provider who are looking to recruit an experienced sales representative to join our team based in Rustenburg. The position offers an excellent opportunity to progress in this exciting phase of the business.

The ideal candidate will proactively sell our products and pursue new business opportunities.

Associated Benefits:

Great commission

Excellent incentives

* On-site Parking

You will be expected to ensure that every customer receives the same level of assistance and guidance, you yourself would expect. To deliver that you must be able to demonstrate: professional and consistently good business ethics.

Requirements:

Candidates with experience and knowledge in telecommunications would be highly desirable.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Effective communication skills

Matric

* Strong attention to detail

Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; or email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

