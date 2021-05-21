SAS honours global partners

To successfully adapt and reinvent business decisions amid the uncertainty of the past year, organisations have leaned on support from their partner ecosystems.

Together, SAS and its SAS Partner community have collaborated to find new answers to customers’ toughest challenges and support efforts to drive innovation and digital transformation.

In honour of this, SAS has recognised the 2021 global partner award recipients for their outstanding collaboration and contributions.

“A robust partner community serves as a force multiplier, helping to strengthen connections and explore new opportunities around the globe,” says Helen Morin, SAS vice-president of global alliances and channels at SAS. “SAS is constantly innovating with our partner ecosystem of global systems integrators, regional partners and technology partners to drive business outcomes and improve decisioning for our customers.

“We congratulate all of our 2021 award winners and look forward to continued partnership with them on initiatives that help transform the world.”

* Global Partner of the Year – Accenture;

* Excellence in Innovation – Munvo; and

* Partner Kaleidoscope Award – Microsoft.

SAS recognised the following organisations as Regional Partners of the Year:

* Asia Pacific: Ernst & Young;

* EMEA: KPMG;

* Latin America: Vert; and

* North America: Accenture.

SAS partners hold almost 11 000 sales and technical credentials in both core and emerging SAS technologies. The awards programme recognises partners’ investments in SAS and the community it creates to meet our customers’ needs, innovate in new ways and bring SAS software to life.