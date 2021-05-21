Senior Electrical Engineer – Renewables

My client in the renewables industry is looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.

The purpose of the role is to manage, co-ordinate and lead all tasks and design activities towards delivering a technical compliant project. To take ownership and responsibility to ensure all technical/contractual requirements are considered and implemented enabling the successful completion of the projects. To support the development and operations of projects through technical assessments/investigations, due diligence studies and designs by engaging the various business units and relevant external stakeholders.

Applicants should be available and accustomed to travel extensively internationally to 3rd world or developing countries

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Operating System

Follow the guidelines and prescribed structures as outlined by the operating system

Provide continuous input towards improvement and optimisation of the operating system

Support to Project / Business Development

Conduct or approve preliminary yield assessments accurately and timeously based on the information provided

Support in evaluating the technical business case and provide input to the plausibility of the project

Support to Structuring Phase of projects

Develop and establish the technical base case and specifications of the project

Review and evaluate technical documentation and contracts (PPA, Grid Code, Connection Agreement, etc.)

Support Supply Chain Management on compilation and evaluation of RFP documents and supplier responses

Conduct detailed due diligence and investigations to conclude on technology selections

Conclude and approve detailed yield assessments accurately and timeously based on the information available

Manage, co-ordinate and compile the complete system design package

Draft and/or approve technical schedules for various contracts (PPA, (S)-EPC, O&M, etc.)

Support Execution Team with planning and alignment of technical aspects of the project

Manage, coordinate and review the detailed engineering design package / process

Ensure that all relevant design information identified throughout the structuring phase is implemented in the detailed designs issued for construction

Support in stakeholder engagements (utility, LTA, suppliers, contractors, etc.) to establish requirements, resolve matters critical to reaching Financial Close

Support to projects in delivery/execution

Ensure detailed engineering is implemented from the design stage

Review and approve design change request or proposals in the event of deviations

Assist in establishing and evaluating quality expectations and documentation during construction

Conduct site visits to monitor and ensure design expectations are implemented

Support and drive testing and commissioning activities towards Commercial Operation Date

Support in project close out phase towards TTO

Support to O&M (Operations & Maintenance)

Support to resolve matters identified during operations

Investigate and implement solutions towards improving relevant operational / functional systems within the projec

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum:

Degree in Electrical / Electronical Engineering

Degree in Electro Mechanical Engineering An excellent knowledge of MS Office

7+ years electrical / electro mechanical engineering experience This includes the following:

2+ years renewable energy experience

2+ years project environment experience

2+ years distribution and reticulation design experience

Professional Registration with ECSA or at an advanced stage of submission

No criminal record

Valid driver’s license

Speak and write English fluently. Other language skills like Spanish, German, French are an advantage

Ideal:

Project Management Certificate

Master’s degree in Engineering

Further study in Renewable Energy

Experience in PVSyst modelling

Experience in AutoCAD

Experience in Weather data sets (MN7, SolarGIS)

Exposure to High Voltage Networks and Sub-Stations

Experience in Utility Scale PV Project design and execution

