Senior Electrical Engineer – Renewables

My client in the renewables industry is looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.
The purpose of the role is to manage, co-ordinate and lead all tasks and design activities towards delivering a technical compliant project. To take ownership and responsibility to ensure all technical/contractual requirements are considered and implemented enabling the successful completion of the projects. To support the development and operations of projects through technical assessments/investigations, due diligence studies and designs by engaging the various business units and relevant external stakeholders.
Applicants should be available and accustomed to travel extensively internationally to 3rd world or developing countries
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Operating System
- Follow the guidelines and prescribed structures as outlined by the operating system
- Provide continuous input towards improvement and optimisation of the operating system
Support to Project / Business Development
- Conduct or approve preliminary yield assessments accurately and timeously based on the information provided
- Support in evaluating the technical business case and provide input to the plausibility of the project
Support to Structuring Phase of projects
- Develop and establish the technical base case and specifications of the project
- Review and evaluate technical documentation and contracts (PPA, Grid Code, Connection Agreement, etc.)
- Support Supply Chain Management on compilation and evaluation of RFP documents and supplier responses
- Conduct detailed due diligence and investigations to conclude on technology selections
- Conclude and approve detailed yield assessments accurately and timeously based on the information available
- Manage, co-ordinate and compile the complete system design package
- Draft and/or approve technical schedules for various contracts (PPA, (S)-EPC, O&M, etc.)
- Support Execution Team with planning and alignment of technical aspects of the project
- Manage, coordinate and review the detailed engineering design package / process
- Ensure that all relevant design information identified throughout the structuring phase is implemented in the detailed designs issued for construction
- Support in stakeholder engagements (utility, LTA, suppliers, contractors, etc.) to establish requirements, resolve matters critical to reaching Financial Close
Support to projects in delivery/execution
- Ensure detailed engineering is implemented from the design stage
- Review and approve design change request or proposals in the event of deviations
- Assist in establishing and evaluating quality expectations and documentation during construction
- Conduct site visits to monitor and ensure design expectations are implemented
- Support and drive testing and commissioning activities towards Commercial Operation Date
- Support in project close out phase towards TTO
Support to O&M (Operations & Maintenance)
- Support to resolve matters identified during operations
- Investigate and implement solutions towards improving relevant operational / functional systems within the projec
REQUIREMENTS
Minimum:
- Degree in Electrical / Electronical Engineering
- Degree in Electro Mechanical Engineering An excellent knowledge of MS Office
- 7+ years electrical / electro mechanical engineering experience This includes the following:
- 2+ years renewable energy experience
- 2+ years project environment experience
- 2+ years distribution and reticulation design experience
- Professional Registration with ECSA or at an advanced stage of submission
- No criminal record
- Valid driver’s license
- Speak and write English fluently. Other language skills like Spanish, German, French are an advantage
Ideal:
- Project Management Certificate
- Master’s degree in Engineering
- Further study in Renewable Energy
- Experience in PVSyst modelling
- Experience in AutoCAD
- Experience in Weather data sets (MN7, SolarGIS)
- Exposure to High Voltage Networks and Sub-Stations
- Experience in Utility Scale PV Project design and execution
Desired Skills:
- engineering
- electrical
- renewables
- projects
- distribution and reticulation design
- AutoCAD