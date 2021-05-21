Senior HV Engineer – Renewables

My client in the renewables industry is looking for a Senior HV Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.

The purpose of the role is to manage, co-ordinate and lead all tasks and design activities towards delivering technical compliant MV and HV interconnection projects. To take ownership and responsibility to ensure all technical/contractual requirements are considered and implemented enabling the successful completion of the projects. To support the development and operations of projects through technical assessments/investigations, due diligence studies and designs by engaging the various business units and relevant external stakeholders.

Applicants should be available and accustomed to travel extensively internationally to 3rd world or developing countries

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Operating System

Follow the guidelines and prescribed structures as outlined by the company’s operating system

Provide continuous input towards improvement and optimisation of the company’s operating system

Support to Project / Business Development

Support and review interconnection solutions accurately and timeously based on the information provided

Support in evaluating the technical business case and provide input to the plausibility of the project

Using DigSilent/PSSE/ETAP, implement preliminary plant and utility grid simulation models to estimate, amongst others, the size of compensation equipment like STATCOMs/Cap Banks or SVCs.

Support to Structuring Phase of projects

Develop and establish the technical base case and specifications of the project related to its interconnection works.

Review and evaluate technical documentation and contracts (PPA, Grid Code, Connection Agreement, etc.) to establish technical requirements to be implemented in the interconnection solutions.

Support Supply Chain Management on compilation and evaluation of RFP documents and supplier responses

Conduct detailed due diligence and investigations to conclude on technology selections where relevant for interconnection works.

Manage, co-ordinate and compile the complete system design package for interconnection works. Detail design will be mostly outsourced, but the party to which it is out sourced needs to be managed.

Draft and/or approve technical schedules for various contracts (PPA, (S)-EPC, O&M, etc.) related to the interconnection works.

Support Execution Team with planning and alignment of technical aspects of the project.

Manage, co-ordinate and review the detailed engineering design package / process for the interconnection works.

Ensure that all relevant design information identified throughout the structuring phase is implemented in the detailed designs that will be issued for construction.

Support in stakeholder engagements (utility, LTA, suppliers, contractors, etc.) to establish requirements, resolve matters critical to reaching Financial Close

Evaluate solutions with regards to Grid Code Compliance.

Support to projects in delivery/execution

Ensure the interconnection facilities are constructed correctly as per the designed.

Review and approve design change request or proposals in the event of deviations from the Issued for Construction designs

Assist in establishing and evaluating quality expectations and documentation during construction

Conduct site visits to monitor and ensure design expectations are implemented

Support and drive testing and commissioning activities towards Plant Energization and Commercial Operation Date

Support in project close out phase towards TTO

Support to O&M (Operations & Maintenance)

Support to resolve matters identified during operations

Investigate and implement solutions towards improving relevant operational / functional systems within the project

General

Monitor the need for HV support on projects on an ongoing basis.

Identify and meet with consulting partners to provide future support where necessary. Where short term shortfalls are identified request support from consultants and monitor their work.

Support in longer term resource planning and where long-term shortfalls are identified, motivate for additional staff resources, develop the associated job descriptions and lead in the technical evaluation of candidates.

Develop tools and processes to increase the efficiency and quality of the delivered role

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical / Electronical Engineering

An excellent knowledge of the entire MS Office Suite

7+ years electrical engineering experience. This includes the following:

5+ years project environment experience

5+ years distribution and reticulation design experience

No criminal record

Valid driver’s license

Ideal:

Master’s degree in Engineering

Further training in sub-station design

DigSilent/PSSE/ETAP Training

AutoCAD

Experience in Utility Scale Renewable Energy Project design and execution

Desired Skills:

engineering

electrical

HV engineer

renewables

projects

distribution and reticulation

AutoCAD

Learn more/Apply for this position