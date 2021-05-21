Senior Java Developer

- Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on our core platform backend
- Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications
- Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/or integration of software products based on business requirements
- Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application requirements
- Resolves problems with software for improvements and enhancements
- Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports
- Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field
- 6+ years of experience in Java and Java EE or Spring technology.
- Spring
- SQL and experience with at least one major database system (MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SQL
- Maven
- JVM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
International FinTech Company, providing software Solutions to the Retail, Hospitality and SME’s industry.