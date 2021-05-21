Senior Java Developer

Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on our core platform backend

Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications

Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/or integration of software products based on business requirements

Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application requirements

Resolves problems with software for improvements and enhancements

Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports

Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field

6+ years of experience in Java and Java EE or Spring technology.

Spring

SQL and experience with at least one major database system (MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

SQL

Maven

JVM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

International FinTech Company, providing software Solutions to the Retail, Hospitality and SME’s industry.

