Senior Java Developer

May 21, 2021

  • Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on our core platform backend
  • Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications
  • Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/or integration of software products based on business requirements
  • Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application requirements
  • Resolves problems with software for improvements and enhancements
  • Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports
  • Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field
  • 6+ years of experience in Java and Java EE or Spring technology.
  • Spring
  • SQL and experience with at least one major database system (MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring
  • SQL
  • Maven
  • JVM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

International FinTech Company, providing software Solutions to the Retail, Hospitality and SME’s industry.

