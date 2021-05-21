Senior Mobile Android Developer (Android SDK) at Reverside

May 21, 2021

Senior Mobile Android Developer (Android SDK) Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

About The Employer:

Must have Skills : Languages – CSS (Strong), Languages – HTML5 (Strong), Job Description :
Role – Android Developer Total Exp. should be 5-8 years.

  • 5 – 8 years of experience in software development with a B-Degree in Computer Science, Electronics, Software Engineering or related field in Computer Science from a premier institute.

  • 5++ years of software engineering experience

  • Develop Mobile Application on the Android Platform.

  • Strong understanding of Mobile App development in Android.

  • Understanding of UI and design issues.

  • Strong knowledge of fundamentals of mobile application technology.

  • Ability to work self-sufficiently as potentially the only mobile developer within a development squad/team, delivering scalable banking solutions.

  • Good understanding of OO programming, MVC-model and related design patterns.

  • Exploit the most advanced Android APIs and platform features to build an innovative experience for users.

  • Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices

  • Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.

  • Knowledge of emerging technologies, standards, and best practices.

  • Solid understanding of full mobile development life cycle and experience with Android SDK, Android Studio.

  • Experience and in command of offline storage, memory management, caching, view hierarchy, battery optimization and in-depth experience with multithreaded and networked applications

  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

  • At least one Android App published on Google Play.

  • Experience on web service integration (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, OAuth )

  • Connect Android applications to back-end services (Restful APIs and Web Services SOAP/XML)

  • Knowledge of mobile security, OS Security fundamentals and InfoSec best practices

  • Hands on working with Java in a professional environment

Learn more/Apply for this position