Senior Mobile Android Developer (Android SDK) at Reverside

Senior Mobile Android Developer (Android SDK) Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

About The Employer:

Must have Skills : Languages – CSS (Strong), Languages – HTML5 (Strong), Job Description :

Role – Android Developer Total Exp. should be 5-8 years.

5 – 8 years of experience in software development with a B-Degree in Computer Science, Electronics, Software Engineering or related field in Computer Science from a premier institute.

5++ years of software engineering experience

Develop Mobile Application on the Android Platform.

Strong understanding of Mobile App development in Android.

Understanding of UI and design issues.

Strong knowledge of fundamentals of mobile application technology.

Ability to work self-sufficiently as potentially the only mobile developer within a development squad/team, delivering scalable banking solutions.

Good understanding of OO programming, MVC-model and related design patterns.

Exploit the most advanced Android APIs and platform features to build an innovative experience for users.

Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices

Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.

Knowledge of emerging technologies, standards, and best practices.

Solid understanding of full mobile development life cycle and experience with Android SDK, Android Studio.

Experience and in command of offline storage, memory management, caching, view hierarchy, battery optimization and in-depth experience with multithreaded and networked applications

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

At least one Android App published on Google Play.

Experience on web service integration (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, OAuth )

Connect Android applications to back-end services (Restful APIs and Web Services SOAP/XML)

Knowledge of mobile security, OS Security fundamentals and InfoSec best practices

Hands on working with Java in a professional environment

Learn more/Apply for this position