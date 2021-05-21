Senior Mobile Android Developer (Android SDK) at Reverside

Senior Mobile Android Developer (Android SDK) Role in JHB
Reverside is an IT services provider
About The Employer:
Must have Skills : Languages – CSS (Strong), Languages – HTML5 (Strong), Job Description :
Role – Android Developer Total Exp. should be 5-8 years.
- 5 – 8 years of experience in software development with a B-Degree in Computer Science, Electronics, Software Engineering or related field in Computer Science from a premier institute.
- 5++ years of software engineering experience
- Develop Mobile Application on the Android Platform.
- Strong understanding of Mobile App development in Android.
- Understanding of UI and design issues.
- Strong knowledge of fundamentals of mobile application technology.
- Ability to work self-sufficiently as potentially the only mobile developer within a development squad/team, delivering scalable banking solutions.
- Good understanding of OO programming, MVC-model and related design patterns.
- Exploit the most advanced Android APIs and platform features to build an innovative experience for users.
- Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
- Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.
- Knowledge of emerging technologies, standards, and best practices.
- Solid understanding of full mobile development life cycle and experience with Android SDK, Android Studio.
- Experience and in command of offline storage, memory management, caching, view hierarchy, battery optimization and in-depth experience with multithreaded and networked applications
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.
- At least one Android App published on Google Play.
- Experience on web service integration (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, OAuth )
- Connect Android applications to back-end services (Restful APIs and Web Services SOAP/XML)
- Knowledge of mobile security, OS Security fundamentals and InfoSec best practices
- Hands on working with Java in a professional environment