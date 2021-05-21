Senior Scrum Master (6 Months)

CONTRACT – 6 MONTHS

Role and Responsibilities:

Coaching the team members in self-management and cross-functionality; and leading, training and coaching team in scrum adoption

Helping the Scrum Team focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the Definition of Done

Causing the removal of impediments to the Scrum Teams progress

Ensuring that all Scrum events take place and are positive, productive, and kept within the timebox

Helping find techniques for effective Product Goal definition and Product Backlog management

Helping the Scrum Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items

Helping establish empirical product planning for a complex environment

Facilitating stakeholder collaboration as requested or needed.

Helping employees and stakeholders understand and enact an empirical approach for complex work

Removing barriers between stakeholders and Scrum Teams

Requirements:

No less than 7 years experience

Proven delivery projects as a Scrum Master projects and qualification.

Financial Industry experience

Cape Town based role

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

