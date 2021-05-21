Senior Scrum Master (6 Months)

CONTRACT – 6 MONTHS
Role and Responsibilities:
- Coaching the team members in self-management and cross-functionality; and leading, training and coaching team in scrum adoption
- Helping the Scrum Team focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the Definition of Done
- Causing the removal of impediments to the Scrum Teams progress
- Ensuring that all Scrum events take place and are positive, productive, and kept within the timebox
- Helping find techniques for effective Product Goal definition and Product Backlog management
- Helping the Scrum Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items
- Helping establish empirical product planning for a complex environment
- Facilitating stakeholder collaboration as requested or needed.
- Helping employees and stakeholders understand and enact an empirical approach for complex work
- Removing barriers between stakeholders and Scrum Teams
Requirements:
- No less than 7 years experience
- Proven delivery projects as a Scrum Master projects and qualification.
- Financial Industry experience
- Cape Town based role
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful