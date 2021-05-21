Senior Scrum Master (6 Months)

May 21, 2021

CONTRACT – 6 MONTHS

Role and Responsibilities:

  • Coaching the team members in self-management and cross-functionality; and leading, training and coaching team in scrum adoption
  • Helping the Scrum Team focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the Definition of Done
  • Causing the removal of impediments to the Scrum Teams progress
  • Ensuring that all Scrum events take place and are positive, productive, and kept within the timebox
  • Helping find techniques for effective Product Goal definition and Product Backlog management
  • Helping the Scrum Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items
  • Helping establish empirical product planning for a complex environment
  • Facilitating stakeholder collaboration as requested or needed.
  • Helping employees and stakeholders understand and enact an empirical approach for complex work
  • Removing barriers between stakeholders and Scrum Teams

Requirements:

  • No less than 7 years experience
  • Proven delivery projects as a Scrum Master projects and qualification.
  • Financial Industry experience
  • Cape Town based role

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position