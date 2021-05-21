Senior Software Developer at Ntice Search

My client is looking for a Senior Software Developer to design and implement software solutions, meet stakeholder requirements and support ‘on demand’ user access. You can work remotely but need to be driving distance from East London should you need to be in the office. This is a 12-month Contract.Duties:

Solution design and implementation

Providing quality assurance review

Developing high-level system design diagrams

Developing and implementing moderate to complex web/desktop applications

Developing working knowledge of object-oriented design and development skills

Managing source control with version control solutions such as TFS & GIT

Managing solution providers

Managing service level agreements with providers

Implementing procedures and processes to record the solution architecture processes, system process documentation and data structures

Implementing and integrating advance software technologies

Internal department support

Diagnose & provide efficient solutions for critical system issues

Resolving of bugs in existing software

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix and improve products

Development of additional features to be added to existing software.

Manage RCA of in-house software/s and provide monthly feedback.

Team Management

Business Growth & Development

Requirements:

Minimum 3 – 5 years’ work experience

B.Sc/B-degree in Computer Science or a related degree

Microsoft certification in relevant platforms

Track record of leading a team in a MIS environment

Previous experience in leading successful change initiatives and projects

Managing executive and external stakeholder relationships

Knowledge of C# using Visual Studio IDE for Webforms, MVC and Entity Framework solutions

Design, develop and implement unit and scenario testing

Knowledge with Scrum/Agile development methodologies

Good understanding of web services protocols

Ability to use version control software such as DevOps, GIT and SVN

Working knowledge on Microsoft Dynamics, Azure and SharePoint platforms

Application and integration of PowerApps into user experience

Demonstrable competencies in Microsoft Office365 Productivity Tools

Proficiency in data analytics and reporting using PowerBI

Working knowledge of IIS

Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Database

Experienced with all ancillary technologies necessary for Internet applications HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc.

In-depth knowledge of relational databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, MySQL and MSSQL)

Experience debugging distributed systems with high data loads

Deep understanding of distributed data model

