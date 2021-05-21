Senior Software Developer at Ntice Search

My client is looking for a Senior Software Developer to design and implement software solutions, meet stakeholder requirements and support ‘on demand’ user access. You can work remotely but need to be driving distance from East London should you need to be in the office. This is a 12-month Contract.Duties:
- Solution design and implementation
- Providing quality assurance review
- Developing high-level system design diagrams
- Developing and implementing moderate to complex web/desktop applications
- Developing working knowledge of object-oriented design and development skills
- Managing source control with version control solutions such as TFS & GIT
- Managing solution providers
- Managing service level agreements with providers
- Implementing procedures and processes to record the solution architecture processes, system process documentation and data structures
- Implementing and integrating advance software technologies
- Internal department support
- Diagnose & provide efficient solutions for critical system issues
- Resolving of bugs in existing software
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting
- Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix and improve products
- Development of additional features to be added to existing software.
- Manage RCA of in-house software/s and provide monthly feedback.
- Team Management
- Business Growth & Development
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 – 5 years’ work experience
- B.Sc/B-degree in Computer Science or a related degree
- Microsoft certification in relevant platforms
- Track record of leading a team in a MIS environment
- Previous experience in leading successful change initiatives and projects
- Managing executive and external stakeholder relationships
- Knowledge of C# using Visual Studio IDE for Webforms, MVC and Entity Framework solutions
- Design, develop and implement unit and scenario testing
- Knowledge with Scrum/Agile development methodologies
- Good understanding of web services protocols
- Ability to use version control software such as DevOps, GIT and SVN
- Working knowledge on Microsoft Dynamics, Azure and SharePoint platforms
- Application and integration of PowerApps into user experience
- Demonstrable competencies in Microsoft Office365 Productivity Tools
- Proficiency in data analytics and reporting using PowerBI
- Working knowledge of IIS
- Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Database
- Experienced with all ancillary technologies necessary for Internet applications
- HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc.
- In-depth knowledge of relational databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, MySQL and MSSQL)
- Experience debugging distributed systems with high data loads
- Deep understanding of distributed data model