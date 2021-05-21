Senior SQL Data Engineer – Sandton – up to R950k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An innovative financial solutions service provider offering needs-matched financial services products is looking to hire a super skilled Senior SQL Data Engineer.

The role requires an individual who is purpose and technologically driven with a commitment to the organizations goals in helping individuals make money decisions that reflect their lives, changing needs, and all the things that are important to them.

Requirements:

BSC Degree (Essential)

5-6 years of relevant experience

SSIS

Power BI

SQL

Powershell

T-SQL

Reference Number for this position is NN52900 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R950K per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

