If you’re considering a career in the fast-paced world of technology or want to move into a more strategic and holistic role that streamlines business operations and analysis, then this may be a rewarding and fulfilling career option for you!

This role is a fantastic mix of technical and business duties. As a Senior Systems IT Analyst, you will be joining a team of engineers and developers who are passionate about new IT systems, software development and different programming languages.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer science, Software development, Information technology, or System analysis.

8+ years of proven experience as a Systems Analyst / Business Analyst.

Expert with software development and business information systems.

Strong understanding of project management methodologies.

Ability to work on large complex IT mining-related projects.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

OVERVIEW OF THE ROLE:

The Senior Systems Analyst will be responsible for ensuring that business strategies and needs are translated into effective technical strategies that bring value to the organization by implementing and maintaining large-scale developments or enhancement projects.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #SSIA as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

