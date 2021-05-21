Service Account Manager at Financial Services

Role PurposeAs a Service Account Manager your aim will be to increase client loyalty through effective and efficient service to our top supporting clients. By building sound relationships with clients, you will encourage them to choose Momentum Wealth as their preferred service provider.

Responsibilities and work outputs

– Ensure service touchpoints across SI, are of the highest quality as measured internally and externally.

– Drive high level of quality (spoken, written and transactional) while meeting or exceeding SLC.

– Meet and exceed the targets on Voice of the Intermediary (VOI) and Net Promoter Score (NPS)

– Receive, evaluate, and timeously respond to enquiries via various servicing channels within a fast paced, pressurised service environment.

– Resolve complex Wealth product related queries and accurately process information in response to requests about the Momentum Wealth product offering.

– Deliver positive and seamless customer service during every interaction with the client in a considerate and timely manner.

– Maintain active engagement with clients (Brokers and Investment Consultants) and promptly execute on various interaction platforms.

– Research, follow-up and resolve client enquiries and problems through effective interaction with clients, intermediaries, investors, product specialists, operations areas.

– Take responsibility for managing both reputational and financial risk as a result of interactions with both internal and external clients.

– Keep all our stakeholders in the loop at all times.

– Maintain client confidentiality at all times.

– Timeously and accurately process all new business transactions within specified service level commitments.

– Maintain accurate records of all transactions (Alterations, Switches, Client Data Maintenance).

– Accurately process withdrawals of client investments/funds, including death claims.

– Contribute to the achievement of set team targets.

– Compose thoughtful, personalised telephonic and email responses for a variety of client needs.

– Contribute to the development of a client service strategy that enables a positive client experience and business objectives.

– Contribute to the development of a client value proposition (CVP) and client service strategies to ensure operational considerations are incorporated.

– Identify and report process and system failures and enhancements to improve client experience.

– Strive towards achieving a distinction card score above 85%

– Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards in order to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.

– Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

– Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

– Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

– Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

– Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

– Manage high risk and problematic financial issues in area of accountability and contribute to the development of policy.

– Actively work towards minimising Profit & Losses and escalations/complaints.

– Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness.

– Support team by creating lasting relationships, providing WOW experiences and following correct procedures.

– Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members.

– Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

– Actively manage engagement and development.

Desired Skills:

Exposure to a call centre or client service environment with proven knowledge of customer service principles and practices (desirable)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Account Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

