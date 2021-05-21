Service Consultant

Responsibilities:
- Ensures that the service offering provided satisfies customers needs, and identifies leads across their allocated Key Account Managers Portfolios.
- Resolve all enquiries or queries escalated to you by your Account Managers within a reasonable timeframe.
- Ensure that your portfolio is sufficiently serviced to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Ensure that clients portfolios data integrity is accurately maintained.
- Assists with preparing and presenting business proposals to both existing and new potential customers
- Maintains close relationships with the Accounts Manager in order to capitalise on opportunities identified.
- Ensures effective management of documentation and records as defined within the customers document retention strategy by informing customers of past due dates.
- Deals with, resolves and reports on issues, concerns and complaints as relates to your portfolio or allocated clients.
Requirements:
- 3 year Degree/Diploma in Sales/ Business Administration Management/Customer Relationship Marketing/Marketing Management
- At least 6 years solid knowledge of Sales, Channel and Consumer Marketing functions, Logistics or Supply Chain
- Excellent command of the English language
- Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Must pay attention to detail
- Must be focused on achieving results
- Must be a team player
- Must have business acumen and be able to communicate at all levels
- Must be highly computer literate
- Demonstrate excellent organisational skills
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission
- Petrol and Cellphone Allowance
- Pension
- Medical Aid