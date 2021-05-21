Shipping Clerk

May 21, 2021

Requirement:

  • The candidate must have at least 2 years’ experience in imports background, knowledge in Tariff codes and Inco-terms
  • Must have a National Diploma / Bcom Degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, or Transport Management.
  • Must have good knowledge of Word and Excel
  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Must be willing to work on Saturdays

Expediting

  • Co-ordinate movement of airfreight and sea freight shipments from collection point to the warehouse, paying attention to the relevant Inco-terms
  • Receive shipping documentation from buyers and brokers; and open files accordingly
  • Liaise with clearing agents, transporters and other service providers
  • Be familiar with airline and shipping line rates & updates
  • Provide customs clearance instructions to customs brokers
  • Determine accurate tariff heading code of imported stock
  • Compiling seafreight and airfreight quotations for the buyers
  • Overseas communications, timely responses to emails and requests (internal and external)
  • Understand department process flow, and looking for best practices to improve operational efficiency and productivity
  • Audit Import customs declarations and related broker invoices and reconcile errors
  • Maintain import log tracking
  • Works with applicable divisions and departments, service providers, and agents to resolve queries

Data Capturing

  • Capturing airfreight and sea-freight shipments on Kerridge System
  • Ensuring shipments captured balance to shipping documentation
  • Ensuring Costed shipment are verified against the captured shipment
  • Receipting shipment into stock and transferring receipted shipment to relevant warehouse or branch
  • Communicate with relevant parties to ensure accuracy of captured shipments

Costings

  • Costing of airfreight and sea freight stock received from Foreign Suppliers and sending them to the divisions timeously.
  • Ensuring that the relevant provisions are applied and that the clearing and landside charges are correct.

Desired Skills:

  • Shipping
  • Freight
  • Exports
  • Tarrif codes
  • INCO
  • Sea freight
  • Airfreight
  • Imports
  • Arranging deliveries
  • Incoterms
  • Customs Regulations
  • Export Processing
  • International Shipping
  • Logistics Administration
  • Shipping line

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
  • 5 to 10 years Air, Land & Sea Freight

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position