Shipping Clerk

Requirement:
- The candidate must have at least 2 years’ experience in imports background, knowledge in Tariff codes and Inco-terms
- Must have a National Diploma / Bcom Degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, or Transport Management.
- Must have good knowledge of Word and Excel
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Must be willing to work on Saturdays
Expediting
- Co-ordinate movement of airfreight and sea freight shipments from collection point to the warehouse, paying attention to the relevant Inco-terms
- Receive shipping documentation from buyers and brokers; and open files accordingly
- Liaise with clearing agents, transporters and other service providers
- Be familiar with airline and shipping line rates & updates
- Provide customs clearance instructions to customs brokers
- Determine accurate tariff heading code of imported stock
- Compiling seafreight and airfreight quotations for the buyers
- Overseas communications, timely responses to emails and requests (internal and external)
- Understand department process flow, and looking for best practices to improve operational efficiency and productivity
- Audit Import customs declarations and related broker invoices and reconcile errors
- Maintain import log tracking
- Works with applicable divisions and departments, service providers, and agents to resolve queries
Data Capturing
- Capturing airfreight and sea-freight shipments on Kerridge System
- Ensuring shipments captured balance to shipping documentation
- Ensuring Costed shipment are verified against the captured shipment
- Receipting shipment into stock and transferring receipted shipment to relevant warehouse or branch
- Communicate with relevant parties to ensure accuracy of captured shipments
Costings
- Costing of airfreight and sea freight stock received from Foreign Suppliers and sending them to the divisions timeously.
- Ensuring that the relevant provisions are applied and that the clearing and landside charges are correct.
Desired Skills:
- Shipping
- Freight
- Exports
- Tarrif codes
- INCO
- Sea freight
- Airfreight
- Imports
- Arranging deliveries
- Incoterms
- Customs Regulations
- Export Processing
- International Shipping
- Logistics Administration
- Shipping line
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Air, Land & Sea Freight
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus