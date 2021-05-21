An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Shopfloor Systems Specialist (IPS-i) to join their dynamic team. Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation
Tasks and responsibilities: Details of Environment:
- Development and Operations.
“Client” have personalised systems generally referred to as shopfloor systems that directly impact the Production line in the following systems:
Agile – deep understanding in applying and optimizing agile working processes
- DevOps concept understanding.
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, Continuous Delivery (CI+CD=CD)
- Clean Code/Coder/Architecture.
- TDD (Test driven development).
- Pair working welcome (but the real active participation – not just sitting side by side)
- Test methodology / Deep knowledge in testing on different contextual levels / granularities
- Experience in building modern monitoring systems
- Building systems for production and not for the lab (operable, maintainable, resilient and still scalable)
- Can differentiate between strategic and tactical decision and knows which of both to apply now
- Development and maintenance on platform / application
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate stand-up’s
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Review and present to Product Owners
- Support systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Desired Skills:
- System testing
- Agile
- DevOPs
- System audits
- Test Driven Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years