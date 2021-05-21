Shopfloor Systems Specialist

May 21, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Shopfloor Systems Specialist (IPS-i) to join their dynamic team. Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Tasks and responsibilities: Details of Environment:

  • Development and Operations.

  • “Client” have personalised systems generally referred to as shopfloor systems that directly impact the Production line in the following systems:

  • Agile – deep understanding in applying and optimizing agile working processes

  • DevOps concept understanding.
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, Continuous Delivery (CI+CD=CD)
  • Clean Code/Coder/Architecture.
  • TDD (Test driven development).
  • Pair working welcome (but the real active participation – not just sitting side by side)
  • Test methodology / Deep knowledge in testing on different contextual levels / granularities
  • Experience in building modern monitoring systems
  • Building systems for production and not for the lab (operable, maintainable, resilient and still scalable)
  • Can differentiate between strategic and tactical decision and knows which of both to apply now
  • Development and maintenance on platform / application
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate stand-up’s
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Review and present to Product Owners
  • Support systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Desired Skills:

  • System testing
  • Agile
  • DevOPs
  • System audits
  • Test Driven Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

