An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Shopfloor Systems Specialist (IPS-i) to join their dynamic team. Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Tasks and responsibilities: Details of Environment:

Development and Operations.

“Client” have personalised systems generally referred to as shopfloor systems that directly impact the Production line in the following systems:

Agile – deep understanding in applying and optimizing agile working processes

DevOps concept understanding.

Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, Continuous Delivery (CI+CD=CD)

Clean Code/Coder/Architecture.

TDD (Test driven development).

Pair working welcome (but the real active participation – not just sitting side by side)

Test methodology / Deep knowledge in testing on different contextual levels / granularities

Experience in building modern monitoring systems

Building systems for production and not for the lab (operable, maintainable, resilient and still scalable)

Can differentiate between strategic and tactical decision and knows which of both to apply now

Development and maintenance on platform / application

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate stand-up’s

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Review and present to Product Owners

Support systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Desired Skills:

System testing

Agile

DevOPs

System audits

Test Driven Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

