Site Finishing Foreman

Experience required

At least 10 years experience within a residential construction environment.

Must have experience in managing contractors and must be able to deliver high-quality finishes.

Proven track record of managing projects and handling deadlines.

Qualification

Minumum Grade 12

Any construction type qualification would be an added advantage.

If you have not heard from us within two weeks, please deem your application as unsuccesful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonus

