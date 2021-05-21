Software Systems Engineer

POSITION: Database/Systems Developer

LOCATION: Pretoria

TYPE: Freelance/Project-based Contract

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REF #: #DD

APPLICATION VIA EMAIL: [Email Address Removed]

JOB PURPOSE:

We are looking for a qualified Database/Systems developer to design a stable and reliable database & tracking system, according to our company’s needs. You will be responsible for developing, testing, improving and maintaining new and existing databases to help users retrieve data effectively. You will also collaborate with administrators, stakeholders & staff to provide technical support and identify new requirements. Communication and organization skills are keys for this position, along with a problem-solution attitude.

Ultimately, you should be able to ensure our database systems run effectively and securely daily.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven work experience as a Database developer

In-depth understanding of data management (e.g. permissions, recovery, security and monitoring)

Knowledge of software development and user interface web applications

Hands-on experience with SQL

Familiarity working with MS Access, .Net Framework, JavaScript, HTML, other developer tools & languages

Excellent analytical and organization skills

An ability to understand front-end users requirements and a problem-solving attitude

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design stable, reliable and effective databases

Optimize and maintain legacy systems

Modify databases according to requests and perform tests

Solve database usage issues and malfunctions

Liaise with developers to improve applications and establish best practices

Gather user requirements and identify new features

Develop technical and training manuals

Provide data management support to users

Ensure all database programs meet company and performance requirements

Research and suggest new database products, services and protocols

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #DD as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A detailed description of projects worked on/completed

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Database Design

Information Systems

Tracking Systems

SQL

Javascript

MS Access

Cloud

C#

.Net

Web Services

Web Development

Software Development

HTML

HTML5

CSS

CSS3

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

