Software Systems Engineer

POSITION: Database/Systems Developer
LOCATION: Pretoria
TYPE: Freelance/Project-based Contract
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REF #: #DD
APPLICATION VIA EMAIL: [Email Address Removed]
JOB PURPOSE:
We are looking for a qualified Database/Systems developer to design a stable and reliable database & tracking system, according to our company’s needs. You will be responsible for developing, testing, improving and maintaining new and existing databases to help users retrieve data effectively. You will also collaborate with administrators, stakeholders & staff to provide technical support and identify new requirements. Communication and organization skills are keys for this position, along with a problem-solution attitude.
Ultimately, you should be able to ensure our database systems run effectively and securely daily.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Proven work experience as a Database developer
- In-depth understanding of data management (e.g. permissions, recovery, security and monitoring)
- Knowledge of software development and user interface web applications
- Hands-on experience with SQL
- Familiarity working with MS Access, .Net Framework, JavaScript, HTML, other developer tools & languages
- Excellent analytical and organization skills
- An ability to understand front-end users requirements and a problem-solving attitude
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Design stable, reliable and effective databases
- Optimize and maintain legacy systems
- Modify databases according to requests and perform tests
- Solve database usage issues and malfunctions
- Liaise with developers to improve applications and establish best practices
- Gather user requirements and identify new features
- Develop technical and training manuals
- Provide data management support to users
- Ensure all database programs meet company and performance requirements
- Research and suggest new database products, services and protocols
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #DD as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A detailed description of projects worked on/completed
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Database Design
- Information Systems
- Tracking Systems
- SQL
- Javascript
- MS Access
- Cloud
- C#
- .Net
- Web Services
- Web Development
- Software Development
- HTML
- HTML5
- CSS
- CSS3
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric