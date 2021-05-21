Solution Architect at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known oil and gas company is looking for a Solution Architect to be responsible for solution-level design, architectural decision-making and analysis of the associated impact on the overall business goals and outcomes. You will be required to define and own the end-to-end integrated cross functional enterprise technology solution blueprint, including standards and aligned to enterprise strategy.Duties:

Technical analysis and holistic solution design of the application architecture landscape

Review and identify gaps in architecture and solutions designs, assess and define remediation efforts and/or mitigation options

Lead design orchestration and technical design processes

Working across domains

Drive the overall technical and end-to-end solution design for all initiatives

Ensuring quality, consistency and alignment of designs to organisations standards and digital strategy, partnering with other architects

Recommend target architecture, architecture strategy and vision and processes

Gain acceptance of high-level design and detailed design documentation through enterprise and peer design reviews

Works with Domain Architects to ensure a cohesive solution architecture landscape that is optimized for flexibility, re-use, scalability, performance and availability

Balance constraints in technology, business and delivery to deliver an optimal architecture landscape

Ensure digital architecture standards are applied

Negotiate and document trade-offs with digital architecture as needed

Collaborating with the Data Architect to map systems and interfaces used to manage data and set standards for data management

Understand and communicate Strategic Themes and other key business drivers for architecture to systems architects and non-technical stakeholders

Maintain awareness and knowledge of new concepts, emerging technology, architecture and industry developments and proposes and implement concepts appropriately

Analyse and evaluate business need, product capabilities, and cost benefit required for solutions and make realistic recommendations to project teams or business

Requirements:

BSc Information Systems, Computer Science or similar

TOGAF certified in relevant architecture discipline

10+ years information technology systems

8+ years’ experience in a lead solution design or architecture role

Business, Application, Data/Information and Technical analysis

Digital transformation

Experience architecting complex multi-functional landscapes

Experience in architecture; application development and operations with solid SDLC understanding and experience

Demonstrated ability to communicate complexities of technical initiatives

Solution Architecture, integrated landscape and ability to formulate solution roadmaps

Proven technical aptitude in multiple application domains

Data and information architectures and analysis

Design and implementation of Architecture Strategies, Governance and Standards

Agile, / DevOps / SDLC Methodology / ITIL

Application Development Lifecycle management

