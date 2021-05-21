Solution Architect at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known oil and gas company is looking for a Solution Architect to be responsible for solution-level design, architectural decision-making and analysis of the associated impact on the overall business goals and outcomes. You will be required to define and own the end-to-end integrated cross functional enterprise technology solution blueprint, including standards and aligned to enterprise strategy.Duties:
- Technical analysis and holistic solution design of the application architecture landscape
- Review and identify gaps in architecture and solutions designs, assess and define remediation efforts and/or mitigation options
- Lead design orchestration and technical design processes
- Working across domains
- Drive the overall technical and end-to-end solution design for all initiatives
- Ensuring quality, consistency and alignment of designs to organisations standards and digital strategy, partnering with other architects
- Recommend target architecture, architecture strategy and vision and processes
- Gain acceptance of high-level design and detailed design documentation through enterprise and peer design reviews
- Works with Domain Architects to ensure a cohesive solution architecture landscape that is optimized for flexibility, re-use, scalability, performance and availability
- Balance constraints in technology, business and delivery to deliver an optimal architecture landscape
- Ensure digital architecture standards are applied
- Negotiate and document trade-offs with digital architecture as needed
- Collaborating with the Data Architect to map systems and interfaces used to manage data and set standards for data management
- Understand and communicate Strategic Themes and other key business drivers for architecture to systems architects and non-technical stakeholders
- Maintain awareness and knowledge of new concepts, emerging technology, architecture and industry developments and proposes and implement concepts appropriately
- Analyse and evaluate business need, product capabilities, and cost benefit required for solutions and make realistic recommendations to project teams or business
Requirements:
- BSc Information Systems, Computer Science or similar
- TOGAF certified in relevant architecture discipline
- 10+ years information technology systems
- 8+ years’ experience in a lead solution design or architecture role
- Business, Application, Data/Information and Technical analysis
- Digital transformation
- Experience architecting complex multi-functional landscapes
- Experience in architecture; application development and operations with solid SDLC understanding and experience
- Demonstrated ability to communicate complexities of technical initiatives
- Solution Architecture, integrated landscape and ability to formulate solution roadmaps
- Proven technical aptitude in multiple application domains
- Data and information architectures and analysis
- Design and implementation of Architecture Strategies, Governance and Standards
- Agile, / DevOps / SDLC Methodology / ITIL
- Application Development Lifecycle management