Solution Architect at Ntice Search

May 21, 2021

My client, a well-known oil and gas company is looking for a Solution Architect to be responsible for solution-level design, architectural decision-making and analysis of the associated impact on the overall business goals and outcomes. You will be required to define and own the end-to-end integrated cross functional enterprise technology solution blueprint, including standards and aligned to enterprise strategy.Duties:

  • Technical analysis and holistic solution design of the application architecture landscape
  • Review and identify gaps in architecture and solutions designs, assess and define remediation efforts and/or mitigation options
  • Lead design orchestration and technical design processes
  • Working across domains
  • Drive the overall technical and end-to-end solution design for all initiatives
  • Ensuring quality, consistency and alignment of designs to organisations standards and digital strategy, partnering with other architects
  • Recommend target architecture, architecture strategy and vision and processes
  • Gain acceptance of high-level design and detailed design documentation through enterprise and peer design reviews
  • Works with Domain Architects to ensure a cohesive solution architecture landscape that is optimized for flexibility, re-use, scalability, performance and availability
  • Balance constraints in technology, business and delivery to deliver an optimal architecture landscape
  • Ensure digital architecture standards are applied
  • Negotiate and document trade-offs with digital architecture as needed
  • Collaborating with the Data Architect to map systems and interfaces used to manage data and set standards for data management
  • Understand and communicate Strategic Themes and other key business drivers for architecture to systems architects and non-technical stakeholders
  • Maintain awareness and knowledge of new concepts, emerging technology, architecture and industry developments and proposes and implement concepts appropriately
  • Analyse and evaluate business need, product capabilities, and cost benefit required for solutions and make realistic recommendations to project teams or business

Requirements:

  • BSc Information Systems, Computer Science or similar
  • TOGAF certified in relevant architecture discipline
  • 10+ years information technology systems
  • 8+ years’ experience in a lead solution design or architecture role
  • Business, Application, Data/Information and Technical analysis
  • Digital transformation
  • Experience architecting complex multi-functional landscapes
  • Experience in architecture; application development and operations with solid SDLC understanding and experience
  • Demonstrated ability to communicate complexities of technical initiatives
  • Solution Architecture, integrated landscape and ability to formulate solution roadmaps
  • Proven technical aptitude in multiple application domains
  • Data and information architectures and analysis
  • Design and implementation of Architecture Strategies, Governance and Standards
  • Agile, / DevOps / SDLC Methodology / ITIL
  • Application Development Lifecycle management

Learn more/Apply for this position